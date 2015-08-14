Cupid Knights - Android Puzzle Game





Cupid Knights is an epic RPG match 3 game of the swapping sub-genre. Your main goal is to save all the princes and princesses, whose characters represent popular stars and celebrities from Instagram.





To save the princess, you need to go through a series of levels of "triple matching" logic puzzles that are half-randomly generated.





Swap gemstones, match «3 in a row» combinations and fight dangerous enemies with different abilities. You can complete the level only by defeating all enemies in a predetermined sequence for a given number of moves.





The Cupid Knights epic puzzle quest also contains RPG mechanics. After passing the levels, new rescued princesses will appear in your own castle. Each of them can be taken as a unique companion in order to improve your position on the playing field or receive bonus gems that multiply your resources during the next match three battle. Each princess has her own unique outfit/color, which determines what kind of bonus she gives.





Apart from that, Cupid Knights is not only a classic match three game, but also a competitive PvP battle puzzle. You have an opportunity to kidnap a princess from another player's castle or save your kidnapped companion and play a mini-game for this. It is also possible to track various online leaderboards and profiles of other players. Beat all competitors and become the real match master!





Cupid Knights - a logic puzzle game three in a row. Play new Match 3 online - defeat the most dangerous enemies and save all the princesses!







Developer: Cupid Gaming Studio

