Battle of Empire - Android Simulation Game

1:40 AM , , , ,

 

As an airforce commander, you'll develop a great army to conquer the world and build an empire!


The game features:
- Amazing graphics and scenes, vivid battle scenarios
- Occupy cities and resources to build your great air force
- Equipment and spare part system which makes your fighters invincible
- General and secretary system to enhance your army's battle power
- World Center War and Cross Server War to earn stunning rewards and the highest glory
- Build legion and fight together with alliances

If you love war related games, you will find this game amazing. Download today!







Developer: dayumofang

Google Play ID: com.norisgamecub.battleofempire

Playstore Download LinkBattle of Empire

APK Download LinkBattle of Empire 1.0.2.apk

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.