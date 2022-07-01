Battle of Empire - Android Simulation Game

As an airforce commander, you'll develop a great army to conquer the world and build an empire!





The game features:

- Amazing graphics and scenes, vivid battle scenarios

- Occupy cities and resources to build your great air force

- Equipment and spare part system which makes your fighters invincible

- General and secretary system to enhance your army's battle power

- World Center War and Cross Server War to earn stunning rewards and the highest glory

- Build legion and fight together with alliances





If you love war related games, you will find this game amazing. Download today!







