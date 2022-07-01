Battle of Empire - Android Simulation Game
As an airforce commander, you'll develop a great army to conquer the world and build an empire!
The game features:
- Amazing graphics and scenes, vivid battle scenarios
- Occupy cities and resources to build your great air force
- Equipment and spare part system which makes your fighters invincible
- General and secretary system to enhance your army's battle power
- World Center War and Cross Server War to earn stunning rewards and the highest glory
- Build legion and fight together with alliances
If you love war related games, you will find this game amazing. Download today!
Developer: dayumofang
Google Play ID: com.norisgamecub.battleofempire
Playstore Download Link: Battle of Empire
APK Download Link: Battle of Empire 1.0.2.apk
Post a Comment