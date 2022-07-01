Adventurer's Tale - Android Board Game
You must design a dungeon for an adventurer. Your aim is for the adventurer to survive to tell the tale, and for the tale to be worth the telling. Pack the dungeon with as many walls, treasures, potions, traps and monsters as you can get away with, but don't block the exit or kill the adventurer!
Developer: Maxim Matyushenko
Google Play ID: mazzy.and.adventurerstale
Playstore Download Link: Adventurer's Tale
APK Download Link: Adventurer's Tale 0.7.apk (armeabi-v7a), Adventurer's Tale 0.7.apk (arm64-v8a)
Post a Comment