Adventurer's Tale - Android Board Game

You must design a dungeon for an adventurer. Your aim is for the adventurer to survive to tell the tale, and for the tale to be worth the telling. Pack the dungeon with as many walls, treasures, potions, traps and monsters as you can get away with, but don't block the exit or kill the adventurer!







Developer: Maxim Matyushenko

Google Play ID: mazzy.and.adventurerstale

Playstore Download LinkAdventurer's Tale

APK Download LinkAdventurer's Tale 0.7.apk (armeabi-v7a), Adventurer's Tale 0.7.apk (arm64-v8a)

