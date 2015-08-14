Update Your Chrome Now & Protect Yourself From Hackers
If you haven't updated your Chrome browser recently, update now.
Google released the Chrome version 91.0.4472.164 on July 15 to fix a major security flaw that hackers are already taking advantage of.
The vulnerability labelled CVE-2021-30563, when exploited can allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on victims computer and compromise the entire system.
"Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-30563 exists in the wild," said Srinivas Sista, the Technical Program Manager at Chrome.
Stay safe!
