Update Your Chrome Now & Protect Yourself From Hackers

If you haven't updated your Chrome browser recently, update now.

Google released the Chrome version 91.0.4472.164 on July 15 to fix a major security flaw that hackers are already taking advantage of.

The vulnerability labelled CVE-2021-30563, when exploited can allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on victims computer and compromise the entire system.

"Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-30563 exists in the wild," said Srinivas Sista, the Technical Program Manager at Chrome.

Stay safe!