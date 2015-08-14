Want $10 Million? Help U.S. Catch Foreign Cyber Attackers





If you have information that can lead to the identification of anyone engaged in foreign state-sanctioned cyber attacks against U.S. infrastructure, you can get upto $10 million by contacting the Rewards for Justice office via this Tor-based tips-reporting channel:

he5dybnt7sr6cm32xt77pazmtm65flqy6irivtflruqfc5ep7eiodiad.onion (Tor browser required).

The RFJ program also is working with interagency partners to enable the rapid processing of information as well as the possible relocation of and payment of rewards to sources. Reward payments may include payments in cryptocurrency.

Source: State.gov