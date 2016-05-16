Clear the screen.

List the credentials stored in the current workspace.

wpxf > creds -d 8 [+] Deleted credential 8 wpxf >

gset

Set an option value globally, so that the current module and all modules loaded afterwards will use the specified value for the specified option.

wpxf > gset host wordpress.vm [+] Globally set the value of host to wordpress.vm wpxf > use exploit/shell/admin_shell_upload [+] Loaded module: #<Wpxf::Exploit::AdminShellUpload:0x3578af0> wpxf [exploit/shell/admin_shell_upload] > show options Module options: Name Current Setting Required Description ------------------- --------------- -------- ------------------------------------------- host wordpress.vm true Address of the target host. http_client_timeout 5 true Max wait time in seconds for HTTP responses password true The WordPress password to authenticate with port 80 true Port the remote host is listening on proxy false Proxy address ([protocol://]host:port) ssl false true Use SSL/HTTPS for all requests target_uri / true Base path to the WordPress application username true The WordPress username to authenticate with verbose false true Enable verbose output vhost false HTTP server virtual host wpxf [exploit/shell/admin_shell_upload] >

gunset

Delete the credential with the matching [id] number.