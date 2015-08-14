Mobile Security Framework (MobSF) - An All-In-One Mobile Application Security Assessment Framework
Mobile Security Framework (MobSF) is an automated, all-in-one mobile application (Android/iOS/Windows) pen-testing, malware analysis and security assessment framework capable of performing static and dynamic analysis.
MobSF support mobile app binaries (APK, IPA & APPX) along with zipped source code and provides REST APIs for seamless integration with your CI/CD or DevSecOps pipeline.The Dynamic Analyzer helps you to perform runtime security assessment and interactive instrumented testing.
Screenshots:
- Static Analysis - Android
Requirements:
- Mac:
- Install Git
- Install Python 3.6 - 3.7 (3.8 is not supported)
- macOS Catalina users must uninstall existing python3 and install the one from Python.org. After installation, go to /Applications/Python 3.7/ and run Install Certificates.command and Update Shell Profile.command
- Install JDK 8+
- Install command line tools xcode-select --install
- Download & Install wkhtmltopdf as per the wiki instructions
- macOS Mojave users, install headers if available:
sudo installer -pkg /Library/Developer/CommandLineTools/Packages/macOS_SDK_headers_for_macOS_10.14.pkg -target /
- Ubuntu/Debian based Linux:
- Install Git sudo apt get install git
- Install Python 3.6 - 3.7 sudo apt-get install python3
- Install JDK 8+ sudo apt-get install openjdk-8-jdk
- Install the following dependencies
sudo apt install python3-venv python3-pip python3-dev build-essential libffi-dev libssl-dev libxml2-dev libxslt1-dev libjpeg8-dev zlib1g-dev wkhtmltopdf
- Windows:
- Install Git
- Install Python 3.7
- Install JDK 8+
- Install Microsoft Visual C++ Build Tools
- Install OpenSSL
- Download & Install wkhtmltopdf as per the wiki instructions
- Add the folder that contains wkhtmltopdf binary to environment variable PATH.
- Windows App Static analysis requires a Windows Host or Windows VM for Mac and Linux.
If you are running MobSF in Windows host, you do not have to configure anything, apart from interacting with the automated installation script for the first time when you run MobSF. However, if you are using a different host OS, you need to configure a Windows VM. Sadly binskim is only available on Windows. So even for static analysis, a Windows VM is required.
Steps on the Windows-VM:
- Install the following requirements on the VM
- Python 3
- rsa (via python -m pip install rsa)
- Download the setup.py script and run it
- There is some manual interaction, but if there are no errors, everything is good and the RPC-Server should be running.
- To integrate a Windows-VM into MobSF, please follow these steps.
- Get the IP of you VM and set in the MobSF/settings.py-File (search for WINDOWS_VM_IP)
- (If not yet done:) Copy the private rsa key from the vm to MobSF
If you see errors like this:
Unhandled Exception: System.NotSupportedException: The requested security protocol is not supported. at System.Net.ServicePointManager.set_SecurityProtocol(SecurityProtocolType value) at NuGet.CommandLine.Program.MainCore(String workingDirectory, String[] args) at NuGet.CommandLine.Program.Main(String[] args)
Install .NET Framework 4.6
AttributeError: ConfigParser instance has no attribute 'getitem'
IMPORTANT:
- Set JAVA_HOME environment variable.
- iOS IPA Analysis works only on Mac, Linux and Docker containers.
Dynamic Analysis:
- Dynamic Analysis will not work if you use MobSF docker container or setup MobSF inside a Virtual Machine.
- Install Genymotion
Installation:
Tested on Windows 10, Ubuntu (18.04, 19.04) , macOS Catalina
# Please make sure that all the requirements mentioned above are installed first. git clone https://github.com/MobSF/Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF.git cd Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF # Linux or Mac users ./setup.sh # Windows users setup.bat
IMPORTANT: Windows users, before running setup.bat close any opened folders of MobSF or text editors with MobSF opened. Either of these can interrupt the setup by causing permission errors.
Running MobSF
- For Linux and Mac: ./run.sh
- For Windows: run.bat
Configuring Dynamic Analyzer
Dynamic analysis using a real mobile phone is not supported.
Run a Genymotion Android VM before starting MobSF. Everything will be configured automatically at runtime. MobSF requires Genymotion Android x86 VMs version 4.1 to 9.0 for dynamic analysis. We recommend using Android 7.0 and above.
Android versions 5 and above are automatically MobSFyed on first run. For Android versions less than 5, you must MobSFy the Android Runtime prior to Dynamic Analysis for the first time. Click MobSFy Android Runtime button in Dynamic Analysis page to MobSFy the android runtime environment.
Run a Genymotion Android VM before starting MobSF. Everything will be configured automatically at runtime. MobSF requires Genymotion Android x86 VMs version 4.1 to 9.0 for dynamic analysis. We recommend using Android 7.0 and above.
Android versions 5 and above are automatically MobSFyed on first run. For Android versions less than 5, you must MobSFy the Android Runtime prior to Dynamic Analysis for the first time. Click MobSFy Android Runtime button in Dynamic Analysis page to MobSFy the android runtime environment.
HTTPS Proxy
- For Android versions 4.4 - 9.0, global proxy settings are automatically applied at runtime.
- For Android version 4.1 - 4.3, set Android VM proxy as displayed in Dynamic Analysis page.
If Dynamic Analyzer doesn't detect your android device, you need to manually configure ANALYZER_IDENTIFIER in MobSF/settings.py. Example: ANALYZER_IDENTIFIER = '192.168.56.101:5555'. You can find the Android Device IP from the Genymotion title bar and the default port is 5555.
MobSF Docker Container
Lazy to setup MobSF? Use the latest MobSF docker image (Dynamic Analysis is not supported)
docker pull opensecurity/mobile-security-framework-mobsf # Static Analysis Only docker run -it -p 8000:8000 opensecurity/mobile-security-framework-mobsf:latest
MobSF e-Learning Courses & CertificationWe have 2 self paced e-learning courses that covers MobSF and other Android Security tools.
- OpSecX - Automated Mobile Application Security Assessment with MobSF – MAS (Currently being updated)
- OpSecX - Android Security Tools Expert – ATX
Updating MobSFIf you are updating MobSF, In most cases you might have to perform database migrations or you will see errors such as
[ERROR] Saving to DB (E:\Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF\StaticAnalyzer\views\android\db_interaction.py, LINE 236 "static_db.save()"): table StaticAnalyzer_staticanalyzerandroid has no column named
Run the below command to migrate your db
python manage.py makemigrations python manage.py makemigrations StaticAnalyzer python manage.py migrate
APKiDAPKiD is enabled by default. To disable it, set APKID_ENABLED to False in MobSF/settings.py.
VirusTotal ScanVirusTotal Scan is disabled by default. You need to add your VirusTotal API Key before enabling it.
- Get VirusTotal API Key here
- Access your API Key from https://www.virustotal.com/en/user/[username]/apikey/.
- In MobSF/settings.py, add your API Key to VT_API_KEY and set VT_ENABLED to True and restart MobSF.
AppMonsta Android Play Store InformationWe use AppMonsta API to fetch details from Google Play Store as a fail safe to our primary implementation. It is disabled by default. To enable it, you need AppMonsta API Key.
- Get AppMonsta API Key from: AppMonsta API Key
- In MobSF/settings.py, add your API Key to APPMONSTA_KEY and restart MobSF.
Mass Static Analysis
MobSF supports mass static analysis. Here is how to run a mass static analysis:
- Run MobSF server.
python manage.py runserver 8000
- Run mass_static_analysis.py
usage: mass_static_analysis.py [-h] [-d DIRECTORY] [-s IPPORT] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -d DIRECTORY, --directory DIRECTORY Path to the directory that contains mobile app binary/zipped source code -s IPPORT, --ipport IPPORT IP address and Port number of a running MobSF Server. (ex: 127.0.0.1:8000)
Using Postgres DB instead of SQLite:Install psycopg2: pip3 install psycopg2-binary
Go to MobSF\settings.py
Comment the following:
DATABASES = { 'default': { 'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.sqlite3', 'NAME': DB_DIR, } }
Now uncomment the following:
DATABASES = { 'default': { 'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.postgresql_psycopg2', 'NAME': 'mobsf', 'USER': 'postgres', 'PASSWORD': '', 'HOST': 'localhost', 'PORT': '', } }
Create a database in Postgres named mobsf and configure the above settings with correct username, password and other details.
Apply Migrations:
python3 manage.py makemigrations
python3 manage.py migrate
Now you can start MobSF server and you have successfully configured Postgres as your database.
Home Directory Support:
If you want all user uploads, downloads and user configurations to be created in home directory, enable home directory support:
To provide personalized version of MobSF to multiple users on an OS or to bundle MobSF with a pentesting distro you might need the home directory support enabled.
To enable Home Directory support, go to settings.py and set USE_HOME to True.
USE_HOME = True
This will ensure
- All the user uploads, database, and downloads are now created in .MobSF directory under user's home directory.
- User configurations are read from .MobSF/config.py in home directory. If the format is incorrect or the file is not found, user configurations are read from MobSF/settings.py itself.
Docker Image for MobSF Static AnalysisBuilding Image from Dockerfile
git clone https://github.com/MobSF/Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF.git
cd Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF
docker build -t mobsf .
docker run -it -p 8000:8000 mobsf
Building Image behind a proxy from Dockerfile
docker build --build-arg https_proxy="http://proxy_ip:proxy_port" --build-arg http_proxy="proxy_ip:proxy_port" --build-arg NO_PROXY="127.0.0.1" -t mobsf . (replace `proxy_ip` with the value of your proxy ip address and `proxy_port` with the proxy port used
Rebuilding Image from Dockerfile from Scratch
docker rmi ubuntu:18.04 docker build --no-cache --rm -t mobsf .
https://hub.docker.com/r/opensecurity/mobile-security-framework-mobsf/
docker pull opensecurity/mobile-security-framework-mobsf
docker run -it --name mobsf -p 8000:8000 opensecurity/mobile-security-framework-mobsf:latest
For persistence
docker run -it --name mobsf -p 8000:8000 -v
:/root/.MobSF opensecurity/mobile-security-framework-mobsf:latest
For postgres support
You will need docker-compose : see https://docs.docker.com/compose/install/
- build the images docker-compose build
- launch the services docker-compose up -d (in background) or docker-compose up (in foreground)
docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 7de107c5b853 mobile-security-framework-mobsf_mobsf "python3 manage.py r…" 5 weeks ago Up 5 weeks 0.0.0.0:8000->8000/tcp mobile-security-framework-mobsf_mobsf_1 149a3ffa61ca postgres:latest "docker-entrypoint.s…" 5 weeks ago Up 5 weeks 5432/tcp mobile-security-framework-mobsf_postgres_1
If you don't want to use docker-compose, you will need to start a postgres container first , then to start MobSF using the dockerfile and setting POSTGRES variable to True.
docker build --build-arg POSTGRES=True -t mobsf .
You can change postgres connection information in postgres_support.sh Do it before building the image
#!/bin/bash set -e POSTGRES=$1 echo "Postgres support : ${POSTGRES}" if [ "$POSTGRES" == True ]; then echo "Installing Postgres" pip3 install psycopg2-binary #Enable postgres support sed -i '/# Sqlite3 suport/,/# End Sqlite3 support/d' ./MobSF/settings.py && \ sed -i "/# Postgres DB - Install psycopg2/,/'''/d" ./MobSF/settings.py && \ sed -i "/# End Postgres support/,/'''/d" ./MobSF/settings.py && \ sed -i "s/'PASSWORD': '',/'PASSWORD': 'password',/" ./MobSF/settings.py && \ sed -i "s/'HOST': 'localhost',/'HOST': 'postgres',/" ./MobSF/settings.py fi
If you have error at first Launch
docker exec -it mobile-security-framework-mobsf_mobsf_1 python3 manage.py makemigrations docker exec --it mobile-security-framework-mobsf_mobsf_1 python3 manage.py migrate
**To see what's happened in container if launched with -d instead of -it: **
docker logs -f --tail 100 mobsf
To have a shell access in the container
docker exec -it mobsf /bin/bash
REST APIMobSF provides REST APIs. You can access API docs from within the app.
CI/CDFor CI/CD you can take advantage of MobSF REST API.
MobSF CI/CD pipeline integration
- Using Docker App:
docker-app render omerl/mobsf-ci:0.3.0 --set target_folder=
--set target_apk= --set output_folder= | docker-compose -f - up --exit-code-from scan
To parse the report, use OWASP Glue.
Usage:
Usage:
- Clone the repo
- Create a folder named target in the root folder, and place the target there (e.g. target/my_app.apk).
- Run the tests using:
TARGET_PATH='target/
' docker-compose up --build --exit-code-from scan
- Wait for the command to complete, it will take some time. When the command will be completed, checkout the report under output/report.json.
- Use OWASP Glue to process the report by running:
docker run -it -v $(pwd)/output:/app owasp/glue:raw-latest ruby bin/glue -t Dynamic -T /app/report.json --mapping-file mobsf --finding-file-path /app/android.json -z 2
Running Tests:You can run all the unit tests with tox -e lint,test (lint doesn't work on windows)
Presentations:
- OWASP APPSEC EU 2016
- NULLCON 2016
- c0c0n 2015
- G4H Webcast 2015
