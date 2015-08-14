Mobile Security Framework (MobSF) - An All-In-One Mobile Application Security Assessment Framework



Mobile Security Framework (MobSF) is an automated, all-in-one mobile application (Android/iOS/Windows) pen-testing, malware analysis and security assessment framework capable of performing static and dynamic analysis.MobSF support mobile app binaries (APK, IPA & APPX) along with zipped source code and provides REST APIs for seamless integration with your CI/CD or DevSecOps pipeline.The Dynamic Analyzer helps you to perform runtime security assessment and interactive instrumented testing.





Requirements:

sudo installer -pkg /Library/Developer/CommandLineTools/Packages/macOS_SDK_headers_for_macOS_10.14.pkg -target /

Ubuntu/Debian based Linux:

Install Git sudo apt get install git



Install Python 3.6 - 3.7 sudo apt-get install python3

Install JDK 8+ sudo apt-get install openjdk-8-jdk



Install the following dependencies

sudo apt install python3-venv python3-pip python3-dev build-essential libffi-dev libssl-dev libxml2-dev libxslt1-dev libjpeg8-dev zlib1g-dev wkhtmltopdf

binskim is only available on Windows. So even for static analysis, a Windows VM is required. If you are running MobSF in Windows host, you do not have to configure anything, apart from interacting with the automated installation script for the first time when you run MobSF. However, if you are using a different host OS, you need to configure a Windows VM. Sadlyis only available on Windows. So even for static analysis, a Windows VM is required.





Steps on the Windows-VM:

Install the following requirements on the VM

Python 3



rsa (via python -m pip install rsa ) Download the setup.py script and run it

script and run it There is some manual interaction, but if there are no errors, everything is good and the RPC-Server should be running. Remember: Use separate Windows-VM for MobSF and don't expose it to a network range where an attack might be coming from. The best solution is to set it to host-only mode.



To integrate a Windows-VM into MobSF, please follow these steps.

Get the IP of you VM and set in the MobSF/settings.py-File (search for WINDOWS_VM_IP )



(If not yet done:) Copy the private rsa key from the vm to MobSF





If you see errors like this: Unhandled Exception: System.NotSupportedException: The requested security protocol is not supported. at System.Net.ServicePointManager.set_SecurityProtocol(SecurityProtocolType value) at NuGet.CommandLine.Program.MainCore(String workingDirectory, String[] args) at NuGet.CommandLine.Program.Main(String[] args) .NET Framework 4.6 Install Use separate Windows-VM for MobSF and don't expose it to a network range where an attack might be coming from. The best solution is to set it to host-only mode.

AttributeError: ConfigParser instance has no attribute 'getitem'

C:\MobSF





IMPORTANT:

Set JAVA_HOME environment variable.

iOS IPA Analysis works only on Mac, Linux and Docker containers.



Dynamic Analysis: Dynamic Analysis will not work if you use MobSF docker container or setup MobSF inside a Virtual Machine.

Install Genymotion





Installation: Tested on Windows 10, Ubuntu (18.04, 19.04) , macOS Catalina # Please make sure that all the requirements mentioned above are installed first. git clone https://github.com/MobSF/Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF.git cd Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF # Linux or Mac users ./setup.sh # Windows users setup.bat

IMPORTANT: Windows users, before running setup.bat close any opened folders of MobSF or text editors with MobSF opened. Either of these can interrupt the setup by causing permission errors.



Running MobSF For Linux and Mac: ./run.sh

For Windows: run.bat You can navigate to http://localhost:8000/ to access MobSF web interface.



Configuring Dynamic Analyzer

Dynamic analysis using a real mobile phone is not supported.



Run a Genymotion Android VM before starting MobSF. Everything will be configured automatically at runtime. MobSF requires Genymotion Android x86 VMs version 4.1 to 9.0 for dynamic analysis. We recommend using Android 7.0 and above.



Android versions 5 and above are automatically MobSFyed on first run. For Android versions less than 5, you must MobSFy the Android Runtime prior to Dynamic Analysis for the first time. Click MobSFy Android Runtime button in Dynamic Analysis page to MobSFy the android runtime environment.



HTTPS Proxy

For Android versions 4.4 - 9.0, global proxy settings are automatically applied at runtime.

For Android version 4.1 - 4.3, set Android VM proxy as displayed in Dynamic Analysis page. If Dynamic Analyzer doesn't detect your android device, you need to manually configure ANALYZER_IDENTIFIER in MobSF/settings.py. Example: ANALYZER_IDENTIFIER = '192.168.56.101:5555' . You can find the Android Device IP from the Genymotion title bar and the default port is 5555.





MobSF Docker Container Lazy to setup MobSF? Use the latest MobSF docker image (Dynamic Analysis is not supported) docker pull opensecurity/mobile-security-framework-mobsf # Static Analysis Only docker run -it -p 8000:8000 opensecurity/mobile-security-framework-mobsf:latest

MobSF e-Learning Courses & Certification We have 2 self paced e-learning courses that covers MobSF and other Android Security tools.

OpSecX - Automated Mobile Application Security Assessment with MobSF – MAS (Currently being updated)

Updating MobSF If you are updating MobSF, In most cases you might have to perform database migrations or you will see errors such as

[ERROR] Saving to DB (E:\Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF\StaticAnalyzer\views\android\db_interaction.py, LINE 236 "static_db.save()"): table StaticAnalyzer_staticanalyzerandroid has no column named

Run the below command to migrate your db

python manage.py makemigrations python manage.py makemigrations StaticAnalyzer python manage.py migrate



APKiD APKiD is enabled by default. To disable it, set APKID_ENABLED to False in MobSF/settings.py .



VirusTotal Scan VirusTotal Scan is disabled by default. You need to add your VirusTotal API Key before enabling it.

Get VirusTotal API Key here

Access your API Key from https://www.virustotal.com/en/user/[username]/apikey/ .

. In MobSF/settings.py , add your API Key to VT_API_KEY and set VT_ENABLED to True and restart MobSF.

AppMonsta Android Play Store Information We use AppMonsta API to fetch details from Google Play Store as a fail safe to our primary implementation. It is disabled by default. To enable it, you need AppMonsta API Key.

Get AppMonsta API Key from: AppMonsta API Key

If you are updating MobSF, In most cases you might have to perform database migrations or you will see errors such as

Run the below command to migrate your db

If the above changes didn't work, you might have to run setup.sh or setup.bat again which will delete your previous scan results.

APKiD is enabled by default. To disable it, set APKID_ENABLED to False in MobSF/settings.py .

VirusTotal Scan is disabled by default. You need to add your VirusTotal API Key before enabling it.

We use AppMonsta API to fetch details from Google Play Store as a fail safe to our primary implementation. It is disabled by default. To enable it, you need AppMonsta API Key.

Mass Static Analysis

MobSF supports mass static analysis. Here is how to run a mass static analysis:

Run MobSF server. python manage.py runserver 8000 Run mass_static_analysis.py

usage: mass_static_analysis.py [-h] [-d DIRECTORY] [-s IPPORT] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -d DIRECTORY, --directory DIRECTORY Path to the directory that contains mobile app binary/zipped source code -s IPPORT, --ipport IPPORT IP address and Port number of a running MobSF Server. (ex: 127.0.0.1:8000)

python mass_static_analysis.py -s 127.0.0.1:8000 -d /home/files/

Using Postgres DB instead of SQLite:

pip3 install psycopg2-binary

MobSF\settings.py

DATABASES = { 'default': { 'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.sqlite3', 'NAME': DB_DIR, } }

DATABASES = { 'default': { 'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.postgresql_psycopg2', 'NAME': 'mobsf', 'USER': 'postgres', 'PASSWORD': '', 'HOST': 'localhost', 'PORT': '', } }

python3 manage.py makemigrations

python3 manage.py migrate

MobSF setup script assume that your VM or host Windows box have a C Drive and you have all the permissions to perform read/write operations in. This error occurs if you don't have proper read/write permissions.Install psycopg2:Go toComment the following:Now uncomment the following:Create a database in Postgres named mobsf and configure the above settings with correct username, password and other details.