Gophish - An Open-Source Phishing Toolkit



Gophish is a powerful, open-source phishing framework that makes the simulation of real-world phishing attacks dead-simple.



Affordable - Gophish is open-source software that is completely free for anyone to use.

Accessible - Gophish is written in the Go programming language. This has the benefit that gophish releases are compiled binaries with no dependencies. In a nutshell, this makes installation as simple as "download and run"!





How To Install Gophish

Gophish is provided as a pre-built binary for most operating systems. With this being the case, installation is as simple as downloading the ZIP file containing the binary that is built for your OS and extracting the contents.

Building Gophish from Source Since Gophish is written in the Go programming language, it is extremely simple to build from source. All you will need is the Go language and a C compiler (such as gcc).

To build gophish from source, simply run go get github.com/gophish/gophish . This downloads gophish into your $GOPATH .

Next, navigate to $GOPATH/src/github.com/gophish/gophish and run the command go build . This builds a gophish binary in the current directory.



Understanding the config.json

Key Value (Default) Description admin_server.listen_url 127.0.0.1:3333 IP/Port of gophish admin server admin_server.use_tls false Use TLS for admin server? admin_server.cert_path example.crt Path to SSL Cert admin_server.key_path example.key Path to SSL Private Key phish_server.listen_url 0.0.0.0:80 IP/Port of the phishing server - this is where landing pages are hosted.

Be careful

config.json

chmod 640 config.json

Exposing Gophish to the Internet

phish_server.listen_url

admin_server.listen_url

0.0.0.0:3333

Be careful

Using MySQL





Support for Mysql has been added as of 0.3-dev. To setup Gophish for Mysql, a couple extra steps are needed.



Update config.json : First, change the entries in config.json to match your deployment:



Example:

"db_name" : "mysql", "db_path" : "root:@(:3306)/gophish?charset=utf8&parseTime=True&loc=UTC",

db_path entry is

username:password@(host:port)/database?charset=utf8&parseTime=True&loc=UTC

Update MySQL Config: Gophish uses a datetime format that is incompatible with MySQL >= 5.7. To fix this, Add the following lines to the bottom of /etc/mysql/mysql.cnf :

[mysqld] sql_mode=ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION

The above settings are the default modes for MySQL, but with NO_ZERO_IN_DATE and NO_ZERO_DATE removed.



Create the Database:

gophish

CREATE DATABASE gophish CHARACTER SET utf8mb4 COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

There are some settings that are configurable via a file called config.json, located in the gophish root directory. Here are some of the options that you can set to your preferences:

Since the config.json file contains database credentials, you will want to ensure it is only readable by the correct user. For Linux users, you can do this using chmod 640 config.json

By default, the phish_server.listen_url is configured to listen on all interfaces. This means that if the host Gophish is running on is exposed to the Internet (such as running on a VPS), the phishing server will be exposed to the Internet.

If you also want the admin server to be accessible over the Internet, you will need to change the entry for the admin_server.listen_url to 0.0.0.0:3333

Exposing the admin server to the Internet should only be used if needed. Before exposing the admin server to the Internet, it's highly recommended to change the default password.

The last step you'll need to do to leverage Mysql is to create the gophish database. To do this, log into mysql and run the command CREATE DATABASE gophish CHARACTER SET utf8mb4 COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

After that, you'll be good to go!