Bytecode Viewer - A Lightweight User Friendly Java Reverse Engineering Suite
Bytecode Viewer is an advanced yet user friendly Java reverse engineering suite that is equpped with a Java Bytecode Viewer, GUI Java Decompiler, GUI Bytecode Editor, GUI Smali, GUI Baksmali, GUI APK Editor, GUI Dex Editor, GUI APK Decompiler, GUI DEX Decompiler, GUI Procyon Java Decompiler, GUI Krakatau, GUI CFR Java Decompiler, GUI FernFlower Java Decompiler, GUI DEX2Jar, GUI Jar2DEX, GUI Jar-Jar, Hex Viewer, Code Searcher, Debugger and more.
Also, it is written completely in Java, and it's open sourced.
Features:
- Easy to use yet extremely effective.
- Written to run on Java 7, supports Java 8.
- Compile Decompiled Java classes with Ranino Compiler.
- Quickly decompile classes using JD-Core.
- Easily edit APKs via Smali/Baksmali integration.
- Java Decompiling with Six different decompilers (DJ-GUI/Core, Procyon, CFR, Fernflower, Krakatau, and JADX-Core).
- Bytecode Decompiling with CFIDE.
- Android APK integrated with Dex2Jar.
- Securely launch Java applications and insert hooks via EZ-Injection.
- Scan for malicious code with the Malicious Code Scanner plugin.
- Export as DEX, Jar, Class, Zip or Java Source File.
- Open Android APKs, Android DEX, Java Class Files and Java Jars. (WAR & JSP Support!)
- Extensively configurable, over 100+ settings!
- Works seamlessly with all Operating Systems.
- Integrate BCV into Windows by installing it, it'll associate all .class, .dex and .apk to open with BCV.
- View Jar & APK Resources with ease by APKTool.jar integration.
- 100% free and open sourced under GPL v3 CopyLeft.
How To Install Bytecode Viewer
First, download the latest version of BVC (Bytecode Viewer).
Then, select the file you'd like to view from the workspace.
java -jar Bytecode-Viewer-2.9.x.jar
Remember to replace the X with the current minor version.
How To Use Bytecode Viewer
Run BVC, and then add a jar, class or APK file into the workspace.
Then, select the file you'd like to view from the workspace.
BCV will automatically start decompiling the class in the background. When it's done it will show the Source code, Bytecode and Hexcode of the class file you chose (depending on the View panes you have selected). If you are trying to view a resource BCV will attempt to display it the best it can with code highlighting or by embedding the resources itself.
Command Line Input:
-help Displays the help menu -list Displays the available decompilers -decompiler <decompiler> Selects the decompiler, procyon by default -i <input file> Selects the input file (Jar, Class, APK, ZIP, DEX all work automatically) -o <output file> Selects the output file (Java or Java-Bytecode) -t <target classname> Must either be the fully qualified classname or "all" to decompile all as zip -nowait Doesn't wait for the user to read the CLI messages
