Bytecode Viewer - A Lightweight User Friendly Java Reverse Engineering Suite

Bytecode Viewer is an advanced yet user friendly Java reverse engineering suite that is equpped with a Java Bytecode Viewer, GUI Java Decompiler, GUI Bytecode Editor, GUI Smali, GUI Baksmali, GUI APK Editor, GUI Dex Editor, GUI APK Decompiler, GUI DEX Decompiler, GUI Procyon Java Decompiler, GUI Krakatau, GUI CFR Java Decompiler, GUI FernFlower Java Decompiler, GUI DEX2Jar, GUI Jar2DEX, GUI Jar-Jar, Hex Viewer, Code Searcher, Debugger and more.Also, it is written completely in Java, and it's open sourced.

Features:

Easy to use yet extremely effective.

java -jar Bytecode-Viewer-2.9.x.jar

How To Use Bytecode Viewer

BCV will automatically start decompiling the class in the background. When it's done it will show the Source code, Bytecode and Hexcode of the class file you chose (depending on the View panes you have selected). If you are trying to view a resource BCV will attempt to display it the best it can with code highlighting or by embedding the resources itself.

First, download the latest version of BVC (Bytecode Viewer).Then run the Bytecode-Viewer-2.9.x.jar.You may need to execute it via command line:Remember to replace the X with the current minor version.Run BVC, and then add a jar, class or APK file into the workspace.Then, select the file you'd like to view from the workspace.