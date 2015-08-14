APKTool - A Tool for Reverse Engineering Android APK Files



APKTool is a tool for reverse engineering 3rd party, closed, binary Android apps. It can decode resources to nearly original form and rebuild them after making some modifications; it makes possible to debug smali code step by step. Also it makes working with app easier because of project-like files structure and automation of some repetitive tasks like building apk, etc.

Note: It is NOT intended for piracy and other non-legal uses. It could be used for localizing, adding some features or support for custom platforms and other GOOD purposes. Just try to be fair with authors of an app, that you use and probably like.





Features

Disassembling resources to nearly original form (including resources.arsc, classes.dex, 9.png. and XMLs)

Rebuilding decoded resources back to binary APK/JAR

Organizing and handling APKs that depend on framework resources

Smali Debugging (Removed in 2.1.0 in favor of IdeaSmali )

in favor of ) Helping with repetitive tasks

Requirements

Java 8 (JRE 1.8)

Basic knowledge of Android SDK, AAPT and smali

How To Install APKTool

Windows :

Download Windows wrapper script (Right click, Save Link As apktool.bat).



Download apktool.



Rename downloaded jar to apktool.jar .



Move both files (apktool.jar & apktool.bat) to your Windows directory (Usually C://Windows).



If you do not have access to C://Windows, you may place the two files anywhere then add that directory to your Environment Variables System PATH variable.



Try running apktool via command prompt. Linux :

Download Linux wrapper script (Right click, Save Link As apktool).



Download apktool.



Rename downloaded jar to apktool.jar .



Move both files (apktool.jar & apktool) to /usr/local/bin (root needed).



Make sure both files are executable (chmod +x).



Try running apktool via cli. Mac OS X :

Download Mac wrapper script (Right click, Save Link As apktool).



Download apktool.



Rename downloaded jar to apktool.jar .



Move both files (apktool.jar & apktool) to /usr/local/bin (root needed).



Make sure both files are executable (chmod +x).



Try running apktool via cli. Note: Wrapper scripts are not needed, but helpful so you don't have to type java -jar apktool.jar over and over.

How to Build APKTool from Source APKTool is a collection of 1 project, containing sub-projects and a few dependencies.

brut.apktool.lib - (Main, all the Library code)

brut.apktool.cli - The cli interface of the program

brut.j.dir - Utility project

brut.j.util - Utility project

brut.j.common - Utility project

Requirements: JDK8 (Oracle or OpenJDK)

git

Build Steps: