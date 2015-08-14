AndroL4b - A Virtual Machine For Assessing Android Applications, Reverse Engineering and Malware Analysis
AndroL4b is an android security virtual machine based on Ubuntu-mate includes the collection of latest framework, tutorials and labs from different security geeks and researchers for reverse engineering and malware analysis.
Tools:
- Radare2: Unix-like reverse engineering framework and commandline tools
- Frida: Inject JavaScript to explore native apps on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and QNX.
- ByteCodeViewer Android APK Reverse Engineering Suite (Decompiler, Editor, Debugger)
- Mobile Security Framework (MobSF) (Android/iOS) Automated Pentesting Framework (Just Static Analysis in this VM)
- Drozer Security Assessment Framework for Android Applications
- APKtool Reverse Engineering Android Apks
- AndroidStudio IDE For Android Application Development
- BurpSuite Assessing Application Security
- Wireshark Network Protocol Analyzer
- MARA Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework
- FindBugs-IDEA Static byte code analysis to look for bugs in Java code
- AndroBugs Framework Android vulnerability scanner that helps developers or hackers find potential security vulnerabilities in Android applications
- Qark Tool to look for several security related Android application vulnerabilities
Labs:
- Damn Insecure and vulnerable App for Android(DIVA) Vulnerable Android Application
- InsecureBankv2 Vulnerable Android Application
- Android Security Sandbox An app showcase of some techniques to improve Android app security
- GoatDroid A fully functional and self-contained training environment for educating developers and testers on Android security
- Sieve: A Password Manager App, showcasing some common Android vulnerabilities.
