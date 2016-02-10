Unicorn-Bios - Basic BIOS Emulator for Unicorn Engine

7:14 PM ,

Unicorn-Bios is a basic BIOS emulator/debugger for Unicorn Engine. It is written to debug the XEOS Operating System boot sequence.


Usage:

Usage: unicorn-bios [OPTIONS] BOOT_IMG

Options:
    
    --help   / -h:  Displays help.
    --memory / -m:  The amount of memory to allocate for the virtual machine
                    (in megabytes). Defaults to 64MB, minimum 2MB.
    --break / -b    Breaks on a specific address.
    --break-int:    Breaks on interrupt calls.
    --break-iret:   Breaks on interrupt returns.
    --trap:         Raises a trap when breaking.
    --debug-video:  Turns on debug output for video services.
    --single-step:  Breaks on every instruction.
    --no-ui:        Don't start the user interface (output will be displayed to stdout, 
                    debug info to stderr).
    --no-colors:    Don't use colors.

Installation:

brew install --HEAD macmade/tap/unicorn-bios


Download Unicorn-Bios

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.