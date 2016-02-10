Unicorn-Bios - Basic BIOS Emulator for Unicorn Engine



Unicorn-Bios is a basic BIOS emulator/debugger for Unicorn Engine. It is written to debug the XEOS Operating System boot sequence.

Unicorn-Bios is a basic BIOS emulator/debugger for Unicorn Engine. It is written to debug the XEOS Operating System boot sequence.









Usage:

Usage: unicorn-bios [OPTIONS] BOOT_IMG Options: --help / -h: Displays help. --memory / -m: The amount of memory to allocate for the virtual machine (in megabytes). Defaults to 64MB, minimum 2MB. --break / -b Breaks on a specific address. --break-int: Breaks on interrupt calls. --break-iret: Breaks on interrupt returns. --trap: Raises a trap when breaking. --debug-video: Turns on debug output for video services. --single-step: Breaks on every instruction. --no-ui: Don't start the user interface (output will be displayed to stdout, debug info to stderr). --no-colors: Don't use colors.

Installation:

brew install --HEAD macmade/tap/unicorn-bios