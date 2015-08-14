Raptor WAF - C Based Web Application Firewall



Raptor is a C based open source web application firewall that uses DFA (Deterministic Finite Automata) to block SQL Injection, Cross Site Scripting (XSS) and Path Traversal. It allows you to block some users with the blacklist of IPs (config/blacklist_ip.txt).





Usage:

$ git clone https://github.com/CoolerVoid/raptor_waf

$ cd raptor_waf; make; bin/raptor

Note: Don't execute with "cd bin; ./raptor" use full path "bin/raptor".





Remember: It needs lib pcre to compile.

Examples:

$ bin/Raptor -h localhost -p 80 -r 8883 -w 4 -o loglog.txt

$ cp doc/test_dfa/test.php /var/www/html

$ bin/Raptor -h 127.0.0.1 -p 80 -r 8883 -w 0 -o resultwaf -m pcre

Up some HTTPd server at port 80 redirect with raptor to port 8883:Copy vulnerable PHP code to your web server directory:Now you can test xss attacks atOther option to run(now with regex, look file config/regex_rules.txt to edit rules):