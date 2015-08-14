Zizzania - Automated DeAuth Attack



Zizzania sniffs wireless traffic listening for WPA handshakes and dumping only those frames suitable to be decrypted (one beacon + EAPOL frames + data).



In order to speed up the process, Zizzania sends IEEE 802.11 DeAuth frames to the stations whose handshake is needed, properly handling retransmissions and reassociations and trying to limit the number of DeAuth frames sent to each station.



Dependencies: CMake

libpcap

Debian-based: sudo apt-get install libpcap-dev

Mac OS X (Homebrew): brew install libpcap

Build: mkdir build cd build cmake -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release .. make

The install process is not mandatory, zizzania can be run from the src directory. Just in case:

make install make uninstall

Mac OS X support: In order to sniff packets live and to perform the deauthentication phase Zizzania requires that the network interface/driver supports RFMON mode and injection. This is known to be troublesome with Mac OS X and hence it is not directly supported by Zizzania.



Usage:

zizzania (-r <file> | -i <device> [-c <channel>] ([-n] | [-d <count>] [-a <count>] [-t <seconds>])) [-b <address>...] [-x <address>...] [-2 | -3] [-w <file> [-g]] [-v] -i <device> Use <device> for both capture and injection -c <channel> Set <device> to RFMON mode on <channel> -n Passively wait for WPA handshakes -d <count> Send groups of <count> deauthentication frames -a <count> Perform <count> deauthentications before giving up -t <seconds> Time to wait between two deauthentication attempts -r <file> Read packets from <file> (- for stdin) -b <address> Limit the operations to the given BSS -x <address> Exclude the given station from the operations -2 Settle for the first two handshake messages -3 Settle for the first three handshake messages -w <file> Write packets to <file> (- for stdout) -g Also dump multicast and broadcast traffic -v Print verbose messages to stderr (toggle with SIGUSR1)

Examples:

Put the network interface in RFMON mode on channel 6 and save the traffic gathered from the stations associated to a specific access point:

zizzania -i wlan0 -c 6 -b AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF -w out.pcap