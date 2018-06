Viper - Bruteforce Password Cracker

Viper is a UNIX-style bruteforce password cracker for passwords encrypted with crypt. It has been developed from Hale's viper 1.4 Perl program. Viper is a UNIX-style bruteforce password cracker for passwords encrypted with crypt. It has been developed from Hale's viper 1.4 Perl program.

It runs under Linux, Solaris, HPUX and DOS/Windows.

Usage:

Viper v1.6 (Hale 05/12/2000) - C version by Frank4DD (05/05/2014) Wiltered Fire - www.wilter.com/wf, incl. bugfixes by David C. Rankin -f File to load password from (required unless using lsf) -u Username to load from file (required unless using lsf) -lsf Load saved file from previous session -pf Save progress to file at update interval -rf # Amount of time in hours to run for (default infinite) -c # Character set from charset.ini to use (default 1) -pws # Minimum password length (starting value, default 1) -pwl # Maximum password length (default 8 - maximum 16) -ui # Console update interval (in minutes - default 10) -v Verbose output

Usage Example:

susie112:/home/me/viper-1.6/src # ./viper -f passwd -u root -ui 1 -v Viper v1.6 (Hale 05/12/2000) - C version by Frank4DD (05/05/2014) Wiltered Fire - www.wilter.com/wf, incl. bugfixes by David C. Rankin Found: user root pw:reUJbHrFWYCQk Found: Charset 0 in charset.ini ...command line parameters loaded. Character set is 93 chars long Starting crack on: Sun Oct 3 23:04:44 2009 Cracking for pass length 1 (93 possibilities) Cracking for pass length 2 (8649 possibilities) Cracking for pass length 3 (804357 possibilities) Cracking for pass length 4 (7.48052e+07 possibilities) [ Length: | Last: | CPS: | Time Spent: | Time Remaining: | Done: ] ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [ 4 | kq2r | 150000 | 000d:00h:01m:00s | 000d:00h:07m:18s | 12.03% ] The password has been located. Username : root Password : test Started : Sun Oct 3 23:04:44 2009 Finished : Sun Oct 3 23:06:30 2009 Duration : 000d:00h:01m:00s Viper exiting...