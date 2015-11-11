SimplyEmail - Email Recon Made Fast and Easy, With a Framework To Build On

SimplyEmail is a tool that is based on the work ofand kind of a port of the functionality. This is just an expansion of what was used to build theHarvester and will incorporate his work but allow users to easily build Modules for the Framework.

Supported Platforms / Tested with CI:

A few small benefits:

SimplyEmail uses autoenv to activate the Python Virtualenv.. It may prompt you the first time during a CD into the SimplyEmail dir.Let's say your target is cybersyndicates.comThis will run ALL modules that have API Key placed in the SimpleEmail.ini file and will run all non-API based modules.

API based searches can be painful and hard to configure. The main aspect of SimplyEmail is to easily integrate these aspects, while not compromising the ease of using this tool. Using the configuration file, you can simply add your corresponding API key and get up and running. Modules are automatically identified as API based searches, checks if the corresponding keys are present and if the keys are present it will run the module.

Canar.io API Search

Name Generation

Sometimes SimplyEmail will only find the standard email addresses or just a few emails. In this case email creation may be your saving grace. Using name generation can allow you not only scrape names from diffrent sites but allow you to auto detect the format to some accuracy.

LinkedIn Name Generation

Using Bing and work from PhishBait I was able to implement LinkedIn name lookups from the company name.

Connect6.com Name Generation

Connect6 is also a great source for names, and also a bit flaky to find the source.

============================================================ Current Version: v1.1 | Website: CyberSyndicates.com ============================================================ Twitter: @real_slacker007 | Twitter: @Killswitch_gui ============================================================ [*] Now Starting Connect6 Scrape: [*] SimplyEmail has attempted to find correct URL for Connect6: URL detected: www.connect6.com/Vfffffff,%20LLC/c [>] Is this URL correct?: n Potential URL: www.connect6.com/Vffffffff,%20LLC/c Potential URL: www.connect6.com/fffffff/p/181016043240247014147078237069133079124 017210127108009097255039209172025193089206212192166241042174198072085028234035215 132077249038065254013074 Potential URL: www.connect6.com/Cfffff/p/0340970470810900851111472101850301720090 780491690220982122362110952201950011770300451871991312262102232452050840791411932 47011181189036140240023 Potential URL: www.connect6.com/Jfffffff/p/10209213603504803613602421822707822624 2230121102078233031208236153124239181008089103120004217018 Potential URL: www.connect6.com/Adam-Salerno/p/0212520742130801421441441731511860 840541920891240121682331220540570470430850860500132170262420852130022240840360302 44077024184140161144046156080 [!] GoogleDork This: site:connect6.com "Vfffff.com" [-] Commands Supported: (B) ack - (R) etry [>] Please Provid a URL: b

Verifying Emails via target SMTP server:

Looks up MX records

Sorts based on priority

Checks if SMTP server will respond other than 250

If the server is suitable, checks for 250 codes

Outputs a (.txt) file with verified emails.

============================================================ Curent Version: v1.0 | Website: CyberSyndicates.com ============================================================ Twitter: @real_slacker007 | Twitter: @Killswitch_gui ============================================================ [*] Email reconnaissance has been completed: Email verification will allow you to use common methods to attempt to enumerate if the email is valid. This grabs the MX records, sorts and attempts to check if the SMTP server sends a code other than 250 for known bad addresses [>] Would you like to verify email(s)?: y [*] Attempting to resolve MX records! [*] MX Host: gmail-smtp-in.l.google.com. [*] Checking for valid email: alwathiqlegaltranslation@gmail.com [!] Email seems valid: alwathiqlegaltranslation@gmail.com

Understanding Reporting Options:

One of the most frustrating aspects of Pen-testing is the tools’ ability to report the findings and make those easily readable. This may be for the data provided to a customer or just the ability to report on source of the data.

Text Output:

With this option results are generated and appended to a running text file called Email_List.txt. this makes it easy to find past searches or export to tool of choice.

Canario is a service that allows you to search for potentially leaked data that has been exposed on the Internet. Passwords, e-mail addresses, hostnames, and other data have been indexed to allow for easy searching.Simply Register for a key here: [canar.io] (https://canar.io/register/) or https://canar.io/register/ Place the key in the SimplyEmail.ini at [APIKeys] section, the module will now initiate when the –all flag is user of the -t.More often than not you will have at least a few invalid emails gathered from recon. SimplyEmail now supports the ability to verify and check if the email is valid.Let's cover the two different reports generated.