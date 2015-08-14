GDB Dashboard - Modular Visual Interface for GDB in Python

This comes as a standalone single-file .gdbinit which, among the other things, enables a configurable dashboard showing the most relevant information during the program execution. Its main goal is to reduce the number of GDB commands issued to inspect the current program status allowing the programmer to focus on the control flow instead.

Default Modules:

Follows the list of bundled default modules. Refer to the GDB help system for the full syntax.

By default the dashboard is displayed in the GDB terminal but the -output command of both the dashboard and modules can change this behavior. When the output of a module is not specified then the global output is used.

Display the whole dashboard in another terminal

start GDB in one terminal; open another terminal (e.g. tmux pane) and get its TTY with the tty command (e.g. /dev/ttys001, the name may be different for a variety of reasons); issue the command dashboard -output /dev/ttys001 to redirect the dashboard output to the newly created terminal; debug as usual.

Display the whole dashboard in a web browser

start GDB in one terminal; open another terminal and execute gotty sh -c 'tty; cat'; open a web browser, navigate to http://localhost:8080 and note the TTY; issue the command dashboard -output /dev/ttys001 to redirect the dashboard output to the web browser; debug as usual.

Commands

dashboard

This is the root command and it is used to manually redisplay the dashboard.





dashboard -configuration [<file>]

Display and optionally write to <file> the current configuration (layout, styles, outputs). This command allows to configure the dashboard live then make the changes permanent, for example:

dashboard -configuration ~/.gdbinit.d/auto



dashboard -output [<file>]

dashboard -enabled [on|off]

define hookpost-up dashboard end define hookpost-down dashboard end

dashboard -layout [<directive>...]

dashboard -layout source !assembly stack

dashboard -style [<name> [<value>]]

Access to the stylable attributes of the dashboard, see Stylable attributes. For example, to change the prompt to something more familiar:

dashboard -style prompt '(gdb)'



When only the name is specified this command shows the current value, whereas without arguments prints all the attributes.

Modules Subcommands Every module adds its own subcommand dashboard <module> which is used to toggle the enable flag and to redisplay the dashboard.

Modules may also declare additional subcommands, see help dashboard <module> from GDB.

from GDB. There are two additional predefined subcommands: -style and -output. -style

If a module declares some stylable attributes then the command dashboard <module> -style will be available. Its functioning is equivalent to the dashboard -style command but it does apply to a module.





-output

Similarly, the dashboard <module> -output mimics the dashboard -style command but allows a finer grain of operation.





Configuration

Files in ~/.gdbinit.d/ are executed in alphabetical order, but the preference is given to Python files. If there are subdirectories, they are walked recursively. The idea is to keep separated the custom modules definition from the configuration itself.

By convention, the main configuration file should be placed in ~/.gdbinit.d/ (say ~/.gdbinit.d/init) and can be used to tune the dashboard styles and modules configuration but also the usual GDB parameters.

The alternative is to hard code changes in the provided .gdbinit, to do so just add new modules and GDB settings under # Default modules and # Better GDB defaults respectively.





Per-project Configuration

GDB natively support the auto-loading of .gdbinit files, this can come in handy to set up a different dashboard style according to the current project type (e.g., C++ development, reverse engineering, etc.). This feature is disabled by default for security reasons. To enable the auto-loading everywhere in the file system add this line to the main configuration file:

set auto-load safe-path /





Stylable Attributes There is number of attributes that can be used to customize the aspect of the dashboard and of its modules. They are documented within the GDB help system. For what concerns the dashboard itself it can be reached with:

help dashboard -style

Whereas for modules:

help dashboard <module> -style

ANSI escape codes Colors and text styles are specified using ANSI escape codes. For example setting a style to 1;31 will produce ^[[1;31m, which will result in displaying the text red (31) and bright (1). The ANSI output can be disabled by setting the ansi attribute to False (note that this will not affect the command prompt).

Syntax highlighting When the ansi attribute is set to True the Pygments Python library may be used by modules to provide syntax highlighting of the source code.

The syntax_highlighting stylable attribute is a string which defines the Pygments style to use.

To conveniently cycle through and try each available style (press Return to try the next style and Ctrl-D to exit):

python from pygments.styles import get_all_styles as styles for s in styles(): c = 'dashboard -style syntax_highlighting {!r}'.format(s) gdb.execute(c) print(c) input() end



Dividers A divider is basically a terminal-wide horizontal line with an optional label. Primary dividers are those used to separate the modules, whereas secondary dividers may be used inside modules to logically separate different sections. When a section or module is empty then the styles used for the divider are those with the off qualifier.

Common styles These are general purpose ANSI styles defined for convenience and used within the default modules. style_selected_1

style_selected_2

style_low

style_high

style_error

Custom Modules

The idea of custom modules is that they provide ways to access readonly information from the target program status; it is safe to assume that they will be queried during the program execution only.



Custom modules must inherit the Dashboard.Module class and define some methods:

label returns the module label which will appear in the divider.

lines return a list of strings which will form the module content. When a module is temporarily unable to produce its content, it should return an empty list; its divider will then use the styles with the off qualifier. The name of a module is automatically obtained by the class name.

Modules are instantiated once at initialization time and kept during the whole the GDB session.

Optionally, a module may include a description which will appear in the GDB help system by specifying a Python docstring for the class.

Custom modules must inherit the Dashboard.Module class and define some methods:









Modules are instantiated once at initialization time and kept during the whole the GDB session.



Optionally, a module may include a description which will appear in the GDB help system by specifying a Python docstring for the class.



Optionally, a module may define stylable attributes by defining the attributes method returning a dictionary in which the key is the attribute name and the value is another dictionary:

default is the initial value for this attribute.

is the initial value for this attribute. doc is the documentation of this attribute which will appear in the GDB help system. This key can be omitted.

is the documentation of this attribute which will appear in the GDB help system. This key can be omitted. name is the name of the attribute of the Python object, defaults to the key value.

is the name of the attribute of the Python object, defaults to the key value. type is the type of this attribute, it is used to coerce the value passed as an argument to the proper type, or raise an exception. This key defaults to the str type.

action is the callback to be executed which accepts the raw input string from the GDB prompt. Callbacks may raise exceptions to notify erroneous situations which message will be shown automatically to the user.

doc is the command documentation.

completion is the completion policy, one of the gdb.COMPLETE_* constants defined in the reference manual. This key is optional and defaults to None which is equivalent to gdb.COMPLETE_NONE.

action is the callback to be executed which accepts the raw input string from the GDB prompt. Callbacks may raise exceptions to notify erroneous situations which message will be shown automatically to the user.

is the callback to be executed which accepts the raw input string from the GDB prompt. Callbacks may raise exceptions to notify erroneous situations which message will be shown automatically to the user. doc is the command documentation.

is the command documentation. completion is the completion policy, one of the gdb.COMPLETE_* constants defined in the reference manual. This key is optional and defaults to None which is equivalent to gdb.COMPLETE_NONE.

Common Functions

A number of auxiliary common functions are defined in the global scope, they can be found in the provided .gdbinit and concern topics like ANSI output, divider formatting, conversion callbacks, etc. They should be more or less self-documented, some usage examples can be found within the bundled default modules.

Example Default modules already provide a good example, but here is a simple module which may be used as a template for new custom modules, it allows the programmer to note down some snippets of text during the debugging session.