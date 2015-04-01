YaVol - GUI for Volatility Framework and Yara
YaVol is a GUI for volatility and yara which could make someone's life easier. It is intended for Incident responders for quick examination of a memory image. Results are stored in SQLite DB for reuse.
Requirements:
- Python (2.7)
- PyQt4
- sqlite3
You might also like:
- Vulscan - Advanced Vulnerability Scanning with Nmap
- Malcom - Malware Communication Analyzer
- ZMap - The Internet Scanner
- Yersinia - A Network Exploitation Tool
- GoLismero - The Web Knife
- CookieCatcher - Tool For Hijacking Sessions Using XSS
- DAP Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Login Details From Download Accelerator Plus
- DDoS Deflate - Shell Script For Blocking DDoS Attacks
- Bluebox-ng - VoIP Penetration Testing Framework
- wEAPe - Wireless EAP Extractor
- RIPS - Tool For Detecting Vulnerabilities in PHP Applications
- Samurai Web Testing Framework - A Virtual Machine Focused on Web Application Testing
- WATOBO - Web Application Security Auditing Toolbox
- MISP - A Threat Sharing Platform
- IronWASP - An Open Source Web Security Testing Platform
- Pyew - A Python Tool For Static Malware Analysis
- RAFT - Response Analysis and Further Testing Tool
- Introspy-Android - Tool For Blackbox Android App Analysis
- Introspy(iOS) - Tool For Blackbox iOS App Analysis
- LinEnum - Local Linux Enumeration & Privilege Escalation Script
Post a Comment