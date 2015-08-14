WinPayloads - Undetectable Windows Payload Generation
WinPayloads is a python based tool for undetectable windows payload generation.
Features:
- UACBypass - PowerShellEmpire
- PowerUp - PowerShellEmpire
- Invoke-Shellcode
- Invoke-Mimikatz
- Invoke-EventVwrBypass
- Persistence - Adds payload persistence on reboot
- Psexec Spray - Spray hashes until successful connection and psexec payload on target
- Upload to local webserver - Easy deployment
- Powershell stager - allows invoking payloads in memory & more
Requirements for setup:
- Kali Linux/Ubuntu/Potentially other distros
- Python 2.7
- An internet connection
Installation:
git clone https://github.com/nccgroup/Winpayloads.git
cd Winpayloads
./setup.sh
setup.sh will...
- install 32bit binarys and deps
- install wine32
- install python(wine)
- install python extras(wine)
- install pyinstaller
- install impacket
- generate certificates
- download psexecspray module
