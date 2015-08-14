Sublist3r - Fast Subdomains Enumeration Tool for Penetration Testers
Sublist3r is a python tool designed to enumerate subdomains of websites using OSINT (Open-source intelligence). It helps penetration testers and bug hunters collect and gather subdomains for the domain they are targeting. Sublist3r enumerates subdomains using many search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, Baidu, and Ask. Sublist3r also enumerates subdomains using Netcraft, Virustotal, ThreatCrowd, DNSdumpster, and ReverseDNS.
Sublist3r currently supports Python 2 and Python 3.
SubBrute was integrated with Sublist3r to increase the possibility of finding more subdomains using bruteforce with an improved wordlist.
Installation:
git clone https://github.com/aboul3la/Sublist3r.git
Dependencies:Sublist3r depends on the requests, dnspython, and argparse python modules.
These dependencies can be installed using the requirements file:
- Installation on Windows:
c:\python27\python.exe -m pip install -r requirements.txt
- Installation on Linux:
sudo pip install -r requirements.txt
Alternatively, each module can be installed independently as shown below.
Requests Module
- Install for Windows:
c:\python27\python.exe -m pip install requests
- Install for Ubuntu/Debian:
sudo apt-get install python-requests
- Install for Centos/Redhat:
sudo yum install python-requests
- Install using pip on Linux:
sudo pip install requests
dnspython Module
- Install for Windows:
c:\python27\python.exe -m pip install dnspython
- Install for Ubuntu/Debian:
sudo apt-get install python-dnspython
- Install using pip:
sudo pip install dnspython
argparse Module
- Install for Ubuntu/Debian:
sudo apt-get install python-argparse
- Install for Centos/Redhat:
sudo yum install python-argparse
- Install using pip:
sudo pip install argparse
For coloring in windows install the following libraries:
c:\python27\python.exe -m pip install win_unicode_console colorama
Usage:
-d --domain Domain name to enumerate subdomains of -b --bruteforce Enable the subbrute bruteforce module -p --ports Scan the found subdomains against specific tcp ports -v --verbose Enable the verbose mode and display results in realtime -t --threads Number of threads to use for subbrute bruteforce -e --engines Specify a comma-separated list of search engines -o --output Save the results to text file -h --help show the help message and exit
Examples:
- To list all the basic options and switches use -h switch:
python sublist3r.py -h
- To enumerate subdomains of specific domain:
python sublist3r.py -d example.com
- To enumerate subdomains of specific domain and show only subdomains which have open ports 80 and 443 :
python sublist3r.py -d example.com -p 80,443
- To enumerate subdomains of specific domain and show the results in realtime:
python sublist3r.py -v -d example.com
- To enumerate subdomains and enable the bruteforce module:
python sublist3r.py -b -d example.com
- To enumerate subdomains and use specific engines such Google, Yahoo and Virustotal engines
python sublist3r.py -e google,yahoo,virustotal -d example.com
Using Sublist3r as a module in your python scripts
Example:
import sublist3r subdomains = sublist3r.main(domain, no_threads, savefile, ports, silent, verbose, enable_bruteforce, engines)
The main function will return a set of unique subdomains found by Sublist3r
Function Usage:
- domain: The domain you want to enumerate subdomains of.
- savefile: save the output into text file.
- ports: specify a comma-sperated list of the tcp ports to scan.
- silent: set sublist3r to work in silent mode during the execution (helpful when you don't need a lot of noise).
- verbose: display the found subdomains in real time.
- enable_bruteforce: enable the bruteforce module.
- engines: (Optional) to choose specific engines.
Example to enumerate subdomains of Yahoo.com:
import sublist3r subdomains = sublist3r.main('yahoo.com', 40, 'yahoo_subdomains.txt', ports= None, silent=False, verbose= False, enable_bruteforce= False, engines=None)
