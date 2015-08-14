Sublist3r - Fast Subdomains Enumeration Tool for Penetration Testers

Sublist3r is a python tool designed to enumerate subdomains of websites using OSINT (Open-source intelligence). It helps penetration testers and bug hunters collect and gather subdomains for the domain they are targeting. Sublist3r enumerates subdomains using many search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, Baidu, and Ask. Sublist3r also enumerates subdomains using Netcraft, Virustotal, ThreatCrowd, DNSdumpster, and ReverseDNS.



Sublist3r currently supports Python 2 and Python 3.





SubBrute was integrated with Sublist3r to increase the possibility of finding more subdomains using bruteforce with an improved wordlist.



Installation:

git clone https://github.com/aboul3la/Sublist3r.git