Nipe - Script To Make Tor Network Your Default Gateway
Nipe is a Perl script to make Tor Network your default gateway.
This script enables you to directly route all your traffic from your computer to the Tor Network through which you can surf the Internet Anonymously without having to worry about being tracked or traced back.
Installation:
$ git clone https://github.com/GouveaHeitor/nipe $ cd nipe $ cpan install Switch JSON LWP::UserAgent $ perl nipe.pl install
Start:
$ perl nipe.pl start
Stop:
$ perl nipe.pl stop
Status:
$ perl nipe.pl status
Restart:
$ perl nipe.pl restart
