Nipe - Script To Make Tor Network Your Default Gateway

3:22 PM , ,
Nipe - Script To Make Tor Network Your Default Gateway

Nipe is a Perl script to make Tor Network your default gateway.

This script enables you to directly route all your traffic from your computer to the Tor Network through which you can surf the Internet Anonymously without having to worry about being tracked or traced back.

Installation:

$ git clone https://github.com/GouveaHeitor/nipe
$ cd nipe
$ cpan install Switch JSON LWP::UserAgent
$ perl nipe.pl install

Start:

$ perl nipe.pl start

Stop:

$ perl nipe.pl stop

Status:

$ perl nipe.pl status

Restart:

$ perl nipe.pl restart


Download Nipe

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.