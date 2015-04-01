KillChain - A Unified Console To Perform The "Kill Chain" Stages of Attacks

Kill Chain Setup:

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install websploit openvas veil-evasion tor

sudo git clone https://github.com/ruped24/killchain.git

cd killchain

chmod +x killchain.py

sudo ./killchain.py

KillChain Option 4

OpenVas takes a while on first run. Go get a coffee or two. You can launch multi Kill Chain sessions. No need to watch paint dry. Once OpenVas setup has completed; Reset openvas web interface admin password by running the commands below in an external terminal.

sudo openvas-start

sudo openvasmd --user=admin --new-password=<Your_new_reset_admin_password>

Point your browser to https://localhost:9392 Login Username = admin Login Password = Your_new_reset_admin_password

Go through the options on the menu: