Hackazon - A Modern Vulnerable Web App

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site that is an online storefront built with the same technologies used in today's rich client and mobile applications. Hackazon has an AJAX interface, strict workflows and RESTful API’s used by a companion mobile app providing uniquely-effective training and testing ground for IT security professionals. And, it's full of your favorite vulnerabilities like SQL Injection, cross-site scripting and so on.

Today's web and mobile applications, as well as web services, have a host of new technologies that are not being adequately tested for security vulnerabilities. It is critical for IT security professionals to have a vulnerable web application to use for testing the effectiveness of their tools and for honing their skills.

Hackazon enables users to configure each area of the application in order to change the vulnerability landscape to prevent "known vuln testing" or any other form of 'cheating.' Since the application includes RESTful interfaces that power AJAX functionality and mobile clients (JSON, XML, GwT, and AMF), users will need to the latest application security testing tools and techniques to discover all the vulnerabilities. Hackazon also requires detailed testing of strict workflows, like shopping carts, that are commonly used in business applications.

Features:


Technical Details:


Installation:

  1. Checkout the code
  2. Set DOCUMENT_ROOT directory to /web. Make sure that htaccess and REWRITE support is enabled.
  3. Copy /assets/config/db.sample.php to /assets/config/db.php
  4. Change settings for DB connection in the /assets/config/db.php
  5. Open http://yoursitename/install

  • Install composer.phar in /var/www/hackazon:
php composer.phar install -o --prefer-dist

'Warning: This development build of composer is over 30 days old...'

php composer.phar self-update

  • Enable php_rewrite mod:
a2enmod rewrite

  • Copy/Rename File DB:
cp /assets/config/db.sample.php /assets/config/db.php

  • Change settings for DB connection in the
/assets/config/db.php

  • Create new configuration file in /etc/apache2/site-available
001-hackazon.conf

  • COPY THIS!
type in /etc/hosts - 127.0.0.1 hackazon.lc

<VirtualHost *:80>
	ServerName hackazon.lc

	DocumentRoot /var/www/hackazon/web
	<Directory />
		Options FollowSymLinks
		AllowOverride All
		Order deny,allow
		Allow from all
	</Directory>
	<Directory /var/www/hackazon/web/>
		Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews
		AllowOverride All
		Order allow,deny
		Allow from all
	</Directory>
</VirtualHost>

  • Save file and type in terminal
ln -s /etc/apache2/sites-available/001-hackazon.conf /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/001-hackazon.conf

  • If you get error "Forbidden - You don't have permission to access / on this server" type this in terminal:
chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/hackazon

  • Open in browser:
http://yoursitename/install

That's it!


Download Hackazon

