CenoCipher - Easy-to-Use, End-to-End Crypto-Communication Tool
CenoCipher is a free, open-source, easy-to-use tool for exchanging secure encrypted communications over the internet. It uses strong cryptography to convert messages and files into encrypted cipher-data, which can then be sent to the recipient via regular email or any other channel available, such as instant messaging or shared cloud storage.
It runs on all versions of Windows, and also on Linux using Wine.
Features:
- Simple for anyone to use: Just type a message, click Encrypt, and go
- Handles messages and file attachments together easily
- End-to-end encryption, performed entirely on the user's machine
- No dependence on any specific intermediary channel - works with any communication method available
- Uses three strong cryptographic algorithms in combination to triple-protect data
- Optional steganography feature for embedding encrypted data within a Jpeg image
- No installation needed - fully portable application can be run from anywhere
- Unencrypted data is never written to disk - unless requested by the user
- Multiple input/output modes for convenient operation
Technical Details:
- Open source, written in C++
- AES/Rijndael, Twofish and Serpent ciphers (256-bit keysize variants), cascaded together in CTR mode for triple-encryption of messages and files
- HMAC-SHA-256 for construction of message authentication code
- PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256 for derivation of separate AES, Twofish and Serpent keys from user-chosen passphrase
- Cryptographically safe pseudo-random number generator ISAAC for production of Initialization Vectors (AES/Twofish/Serpent) and Salts (PBKDF2)
