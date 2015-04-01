

BSQLinjector is a Blind SQL injection exploitation tool written in ruby.



It uses blind method to retrieve data from SQL databases. I recommend using "--test" switch to clearly see how configured payload looks like before sending it to an application. BSQLinjector is a Blind SQL injection exploitation tool written in ruby.It uses blind method to retrieve data from SQL databases. I recommend using "--test" switch to clearly see how configured payload looks like before sending it to an application.





Options:

--file Mandatory - File containing valid HTTP request and SQL injection point (SQLINJECT). (--file=/tmp/req.txt) --pattern Mandatory - Pattern to look for when query is true. (--pattern=truestatement) --prepend Mandatory - Main payload. (--prepend="abcd'and'a'='b'+union+select+'truestatement' +from+table+where+col%3d'value'+and+substr(password," --append How to end our payload. For example comment out rest of SQL statement. (--append='#) --schar Character placed around chars. This character is not used while in hex mode. (--schar="'") --2ndfile File containing valid HTTP request used in second order exploitation. (--2ndfile=/tmp/2ndreq.txt) --mode Blind mode to use - (between - b (generates less requests), moreless - a (generates less requests by using "<", ">", "=" characters), like - l (complete bruteforce), equals - e (complete bruteforce)). (--mode=l) --hex Use hex to compare instead of characters. --case Case sensitivity. --ssl Use SSL. --proxy Proxy to use. (--proxy=127.0.0.1:8080) --test Enable test mode. Do not send request, just show full payload. --special Include all special characters in enumeration. --start Start enumeration from specified character. (--start=10) --max Maximum characters to enumerate. (--max=10) --timeout Timeout in waiting for responses. (--timeout=20) --only-final Stop showing each enumerated letter. --comma Encode comma. --bracket Add brackets to the end of substring function. --bracket="))" --hexspace Use space instead of brackets to split hex values. --verbose Show verbose messages.