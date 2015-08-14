Xiaopan OS - Pentesting Distribution for Wireless Security Enthusiasts



Xiaopan OS is an easy to use software package for beginners and experts that includes a number of advanced hacking tools to penetrate WPA/WPA2/WPS/WEP wireless networks.

Based on the Tiny Core Linux (TCL) operating system (OS), it has a slick graphical user interface (GUI) requiring no need for typing Linux commands. Xiaopan OS is Windows, Mac and Linux compatible and users can simply install and boot this ~70mb OS through a USB pen drive or in a virtual machine (VM) environment.





Some of the tools included are Inflator, Aircrack-ng, Minidwep GTK, XFE, wifite and feeding bottle. Supported cards include RTL8187L, RT3070, AR9271 and many more.





Features:

Run in Parallels Desktop / VMware / VirtualBox

Compatible with Yumi Boot / LiLi USB Creator

Run on Live CD

Packages include: Minidwep, Aircrack, Inflator, Reaver, Feeding Bottle, Wifite

70mb ISO

Based on TinyCore Linux

Windows/Linux/Mac Compatible

Recommended minimum requirements: Pentium 2 or better, 128mb of ram + some swap