Xiaopan OS - Pentesting Distribution for Wireless Security Enthusiasts
Xiaopan OS is an easy to use software package for beginners and experts that includes a number of advanced hacking tools to penetrate WPA/WPA2/WPS/WEP wireless networks.
Based on the Tiny Core Linux (TCL) operating system (OS), it has a slick graphical user interface (GUI) requiring no need for typing Linux commands. Xiaopan OS is Windows, Mac and Linux compatible and users can simply install and boot this ~70mb OS through a USB pen drive or in a virtual machine (VM) environment.
Some of the tools included are Inflator, Aircrack-ng, Minidwep GTK, XFE, wifite and feeding bottle. Supported cards include RTL8187L, RT3070, AR9271 and many more.
Features:
- Run in Parallels Desktop / VMware / VirtualBox
- Compatible with Yumi Boot / LiLi USB Creator
- Run on Live CD
- Packages include: Minidwep, Aircrack, Inflator, Reaver, Feeding Bottle, Wifite
- 70mb ISO
- Based on TinyCore Linux
- Windows/Linux/Mac Compatible
You might also like:
Post a Comment