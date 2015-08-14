Xiaopan OS - Pentesting Distribution for Wireless Security Enthusiasts

6:12 AM , , , , , ,
Xiaopan OS - Pentesting Distribution for Wireless Security Enthusiasts

Xiaopan OS is an easy to use software package for beginners and experts that includes a number of advanced hacking tools to penetrate WPA/WPA2/WPS/WEP wireless networks.

Based on the Tiny Core Linux (TCL) operating system (OS), it has a slick graphical user interface (GUI) requiring no need for typing Linux commands. Xiaopan OS is Windows, Mac and Linux compatible and users can simply install and boot this ~70mb OS through a USB pen drive or in a virtual machine (VM) environment.


Some of the tools included are Inflator, Aircrack-ng, Minidwep GTK, XFE, wifite and feeding bottle. Supported cards include RTL8187L, RT3070, AR9271 and many more.

Features:

  • Run in Parallels Desktop / VMware / VirtualBox
  • Compatible with Yumi Boot / LiLi USB Creator
  • Run on Live CD
  • Packages include: Minidwep, Aircrack, Inflator, Reaver, Feeding Bottle, Wifite
  • 70mb ISO
  • Based on TinyCore Linux
  • Windows/Linux/Mac Compatible

Recommended minimum requirements: Pentium 2 or better, 128mb of ram + some swap

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.