Waldo - A Multithreaded Directory & Subdomain Bruteforcer

11:53 AM , , , , ,
Waldo - A Multithreaded Directory & Subdomain Bruteforcer

Waldo is a lightweight and multithreaded directory and subdomain bruteforcer implemented in Python. It can be used to locate hidden web resources and undiscovered subdomains of the specified target.

Key Features:

  • Quickly and easily generate a list of all subdomains of the target domain
  • Discover hidden web resources that can be potentially leveraged as part of an attack
  • Written in Python and very portable
  • Fast, multithreaded design

Setup:

Dependencies can be installed by running:
$ pip install -r pip.req
To run the waldo:
$ python waldo.py

Usage:

  • To enumerate subdomains at some-fake-site.example, execute the following:
$ python waldo.py -m s -d some-fake-site.example

  • To enumerate directories at some-fake-site.example, execute the following:
$ python waldo.py -m d -d some-fake-site.example

  • By default, output will be logged to waldo-output.txt. To specify a custom output file, use the -l flag:
$ python waldo.py -m s -l my-log-file.txt -d some-fake-site.example

  • Waldo uses 4 threads by default. To specify a custom threadpool size, use the -t flag:
$ python waldo.py -m s -d some-fake-site.example -t 15


Download Waldo

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.