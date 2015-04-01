USBTracker - Tool To Track USB Devices Events and Artifacts In a Windows OS
USBTracker is a quick & dirty coded incident response and forensics Python script to dump USB related information and artifacts from a Windows OS (Vista and later).
Note: USBTracker read some protected log files and needs to be run with administrator permissions. The most simple way to run USBTracker is to launch a CMD or Powershell console with a right click "run as administrator", then execute the script/exe inside it.
If you don't have a python distribution installed on the computer you want to analyze with USBTracker, you can also download an *.exe "compiled" version with PyInstaller of the script from the repository.
It uses a Python module called Python-evtx. So, don't forget to install it before using the USBTracker.
Usage:
usage: usbtracker.py [-h] [-u | -uu] [-nh] [-df] [-x] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -u, --usbstor Dump USB artifacts from USBSTOR registry -uu, --usbstor-verbose Dump USB detailed artifacts from USBSTOR registry. -nh, --no-hardwareid Hide HardwareID value during a USBSTOR detailed artifacts registry dump. -df, --driver-frameworks Dump USB artifacts and events from the Windows DriverFrameworks Usermode log. -x, --raw-xml-event Display event results in raw xml (with -df option only).
