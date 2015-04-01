Mosca - Static Analysis Tool To Find Bugs
Mosca is a static analysis tool for finding bugs like a grep unix command.
Features:
- Create your own modules etc...
- You can use at C, PHP, javascript, ruby etc
- Save results in an XML file.
