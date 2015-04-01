MassBleed - SSL Vulnerability Scanner

MassBleed is an SSL vulnerability scanner.

It can detect the following vulnerabilities:
  • OpenSSL HeartBleed Vulnerability (CVE-2014-0160)
  • OpenSSL CCS (MITM) Vulnerability (CVE-2014-0224)
  • Poodle SSLv3 Vulnerability (CVE-2014-3566)
  • WinShock SChannel Vulnerability (MS14-066)
  • DROWN Attack (CVE-2016-0800)

MassBleed Screenshot

Usage:

sh massbleed.sh [CIDR|IP] [single|port|subnet] [port] [proxy]
This script has four main functions with the ability to proxy all connections:
  • To mass scan any CIDR range for OpenSSL vulnerabilities via port 443/tcp (https) (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0.0/16)
  • To scan any CIDR range for OpenSSL vulnerabilities via any custom port specified (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0.0/16 port 8443)
  • To individual scan every port (1-10000) on a single system for vulnerable versions of OpenSSL (example: sh massbleed.sh 127.0.0.1 single)
  • To scan every open port on every host in a single class C subnet for OpenSSL vulnerabilities (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0. subnet)

If you want to use the proxy option, you'll need to configure /etc/proxychains.conf.

Proxy Usage Examples:
  • ./massbleed 192.168.0.0/16 0 0 proxy)
  • ./massbleed 192.168.0.0/16 port 8443 proxy)
  • ./massbleed 127.0.0.1 single 0 proxy)
  • ./massbleed 192.168.0. subnet 0 proxy)


Download MassBleed

