MassBleed - SSL Vulnerability Scanner
MassBleed is an SSL vulnerability scanner.
It can detect the following vulnerabilities:
- OpenSSL HeartBleed Vulnerability (CVE-2014-0160)
- OpenSSL CCS (MITM) Vulnerability (CVE-2014-0224)
- Poodle SSLv3 Vulnerability (CVE-2014-3566)
- WinShock SChannel Vulnerability (MS14-066)
- DROWN Attack (CVE-2016-0800)
Usage:
sh massbleed.sh [CIDR|IP] [single|port|subnet] [port] [proxy]This script has four main functions with the ability to proxy all connections:
- To mass scan any CIDR range for OpenSSL vulnerabilities via port 443/tcp (https) (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0.0/16)
- To scan any CIDR range for OpenSSL vulnerabilities via any custom port specified (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0.0/16 port 8443)
- To individual scan every port (1-10000) on a single system for vulnerable versions of OpenSSL (example: sh massbleed.sh 127.0.0.1 single)
- To scan every open port on every host in a single class C subnet for OpenSSL vulnerabilities (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0. subnet)
If you want to use the proxy option, you'll need to configure /etc/proxychains.conf.
Proxy Usage Examples:
- ./massbleed 192.168.0.0/16 0 0 proxy)
- ./massbleed 192.168.0.0/16 port 8443 proxy)
- ./massbleed 127.0.0.1 single 0 proxy)
- ./massbleed 192.168.0. subnet 0 proxy)
