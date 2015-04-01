MassBleed - SSL Vulnerability Scanner

OpenSSL HeartBleed Vulnerability (CVE-2014-0160)

OpenSSL CCS (MITM) Vulnerability (CVE-2014-0224)

Poodle SSLv3 Vulnerability (CVE-2014-3566)

WinShock SChannel Vulnerability (MS14-066)

DROWN Attack (CVE-2016-0800)

Usage:

sh massbleed.sh [CIDR|IP] [single|port|subnet] [port] [proxy]

To mass scan any CIDR range for OpenSSL vulnerabilities via port 443/tcp (https) (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0.0/16)

To scan any CIDR range for OpenSSL vulnerabilities via any custom port specified (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0.0/16 port 8443)

To individual scan every port (1-10000) on a single system for vulnerable versions of OpenSSL (example: sh massbleed.sh 127.0.0.1 single)

To scan every open port on every host in a single class C subnet for OpenSSL vulnerabilities (example: sh massbleed.sh 192.168.0. subnet)





If you want to use the proxy option, you'll need to configure /etc/proxychains.conf.





Proxy Usage Examples:

./massbleed 192.168.0.0/16 0 0 proxy)

./massbleed 192.168.0.0/16 port 8443 proxy)

./massbleed 127.0.0.1 single 0 proxy)

./massbleed 192.168.0. subnet 0 proxy)

MassBleed is an SSL vulnerability scanner.This script has four main functions with the ability to proxy all connections: