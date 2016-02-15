JoomlaVS - A Black Box, Ruby Powered, Joomla Vulnerability Scanner



JoomlaVS is a black box, Ruby powered application that can help automate assessing how vulnerable a Joomla installation is to exploitation. It supports basic fingerprinting and can scan for vulnerabilities in components, modules, and templates as well as vulnerabilities that exist within Joomla itself.

Installation

Ensure Ruby [2.2.6 or above] is installed on your system Clone the source code using git clone https://github.com/rastating/joomlavs.git Install bundler and required gems using sudo gem install bundler && bundle install

sudo apt-get install build-essential patch

sudo apt-get install ruby-dev zlib1g-dev liblzma-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev

How To Use JoomlaVS

The only required option is the -u / --url option, which specifies the address to target. To do a full scan, however, the --scan-all option should also be specified, e.g. ruby joomlavs.rb -u yourjoomlatarget.com --scan-all.

usage: joomlavs.rb [options] Basic options -u, --url The Joomla URL/domain to scan. --basic-auth <username:password> The basic HTTP authentication credentials -v, --verbose Enable verbose mode Enumeration options -a, --scan-all Scan for all vulnerable extensions -c, --scan-components Scan for vulnerable components -m, --scan-modules Scan for vulnerable modules -t, --scan-templates Scan for vulnerable templates -q, --quiet Scan using only passive methods Advanced options --follow-redirection Automatically follow redirections --no-colour Disable colours in output --proxy <[protocol://]host:port> HTTP, SOCKS4 SOCKS4A and SOCKS5 are supported. If no protocol is given, HTTP will be used --proxy-auth <username:password> The proxy authentication credentials --threads The number of threads to use when multi-threading requests --user-agent The user agent string to send with all requests

JoomlaVS has so far only been tested on Debian, but the installation process should be similar across most operating systems.If you have issues installing JoomlaVS' dependencies (in particular, Nokogiri), first make sure you have all the tooling necessary to compile C extensions:It's possible that you don’t have important development header files installed on your system. Here’s what you should do if you should find yourself in this situation:A full list of options can be found below: