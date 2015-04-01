CookieScanner - Tool For Checking the Cookie Flag In Multiple Sites

CookieScanner - Tool For Checking the Cookie Flag In Multiple Sites

CookieScanner is a Python-based tool for checking the cookie flag in multiple sites.

Requirements:

  • requests >= 2.8.1
  • BeautifulSoup >= 4.2.1

Install:

pip3 install --upgrade -r requirements.txt

Usage:

Usage: cookiescanner.py [options] 
Example: ./cookiescanner.py -i ips.txt

Options:
  -h, --help            show this help message and exit
  -i INPUT, --input=INPUT
                        File input with the list of webservers
  -u URL, --url=URL     URL
  -f FORMAT, --format=FORMAT
                        Output format (json, xml, csv, normal, grepable)
  -g GOOGLE, --google=GOOGLE
                        Search in google by domain
  --nocolor             Disable color (for the normal format output)
  -I, --info            More info

  Performance:
    -t TIMEOUT          Timeout of response
    -d DELAY            Delay between requests


Download CookieScanner

