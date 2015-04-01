CookieScanner - Tool For Checking the Cookie Flag In Multiple Sites

Requirements:

requests >= 2.8.1

BeautifulSoup >= 4.2.1





Install:

pip3 install --upgrade -r requirements.txt

Usage:

Usage: cookiescanner.py [options] Example: ./cookiescanner.py -i ips.txt Options: -h, --help show this help message and exit -i INPUT, --input=INPUT File input with the list of webservers -u URL, --url=URL URL -f FORMAT, --format=FORMAT Output format (json, xml, csv, normal, grepable) -g GOOGLE, --google=GOOGLE Search in google by domain --nocolor Disable color (for the normal format output) -I, --info More info Performance: -t TIMEOUT Timeout of response -d DELAY Delay between requests

CookieScanner is a Python-based tool for checking the cookie flag in multiple sites.