Libraries to install:

Perl Required.

Works on all platforms. Disponible in Blackarch Linux and Dracos systems.

Permissions:

Installation:

Execution:

Uninstall Tool:

Screenshots:

Commands:

--help / -h Help. --proxy Set tor proxy for scans [EX: --proxy "socks://localhost:9050"] Set proxy [EX: --proxy "http://12.45.44.2:8080"] Set proxy list [EX: --proxy list.txt] --motor / -m Set engine motors default bing EX: -m [Bing: 1][Google: 2][Ask: 3] [Yandex: 4][Sogou: 5][All: all] --proxy-random Random proxy [EX: --proxy-random list.txt] or --proxy-random "socks://localhost:9050"] --m-random Random of all disponibles engines --b-random Random all disponibles agents --freq Random time frequency (in seconds) --time set browser time out --dork / -d Dork to search [Ex: house [OTHER]cars [OTHER]hotel] --target / -t Target --level / -l Scan level (+- Number of page results to scan) --zone Search engine country. --param / -p Set test parameter EX:id,cat,product_ID --save / -s Output. --source Html output file --content Print request content --data Post and Get forms. See examples --post Use post method --get Use get method --header Set Headers --host Domain name [Ex: site.com] --nobanner Hide tool banner --beep Produce beep sound if positive scan found. --ifend Produce beep sound when scan process is finished. --noinfo Jump extra results info. --ping Host ping. --limit Limit max positive scan results. --valid / -v Validate by string --status Validate by http header status --ifinurl Get targets with exact string matching --sregex Get targets with exact regex matching --none Get negative validation or engine regex matching --notin Get targets where string doesn't exist in HTML --unique Get targets with exact dork matching --replace Replace exact string --replaceFROM Replace from string to the end of target --payload Use your own payloads instead of tool ones --exp / -e Exploit/Payload will be added to full target --expHost Exploit will be added to the host --expIp Exploit will be added to the host ip --sql Xss scan --lfi Local file inclusion --joomrfi Scan for joomla local file inclusion. --shell Shell link [Ex: http://www.site.com/shell.txt] --wpafd Scan wordpress sites for arbitrary file download --admin Get site admin page --shost Get site subdomains --tcp TCP port --udp UDP port --index Get target engine index --wp Wordpress sites in the server --joom Joomla sites in the server --upload Get upload files --zip Get zip files --md5 Convert to md5 --encode64 Encode base64 string --decode64 decode base64 string --TARGET Will be replaced by target in extern command --HOST Will be replaced by host in extern command --HOSTIP Will be replaced by host IP in extern command --PORT Will be replaced by open port in extern command --ip Crawl to get Ips --regex Crawl to get strings matching regex --noquery Remove string value from Query url [ex: site.com/index.php?id=string] --command / -c Extern Command to execute --email Get emails rang(x-y) EX: --expHost "/index.php?id=rang(1-9)" --sql OR -t "site.com/index.php? id=rang(1-9)" --sqlsite.com/index.php?id=1 -> 9. repeat(txt-y) EX: --expHost "/index.php?id=repeat(../-9)wp-config.php" --sql OR -t "site.com/index.php?id=../wp-config.php" In site.com/index.php?id=../wp-config.php then site.com/index.php?id= ../../wp-config.php 9 times [OTHER] To separate values ex: dork1 [OTHER]DORK2 [OTHER]DORK3 [DATA/DATAFILE] To separate data values ex: --data "name:username [DATA]email:xxxxxx [DATA]pass:xxxxx/[DATAFILE]pass:file.txt" --update Update tool --tool / -? Tool info. --config User configuration. --interactive Interactive mode interface. --uninstall Uninstall Tool.

Examples:

PROXY:

Tor: --proxy [proxy] [Ex: --proxy socks://localhost:9050]. Proxy: Proxy: --proxy [proxy] Ex: http://12.32.1.5:8080 or --proxy list.txt Ex: --proxy my_proxies.txt

cd ATSCANchmod +x ./atscan.plchmod +x ./install.sh./install.shPortable Execution: perl ./atscan.plInstalled Tool Execution: atscanMenu: Applications > Web Application analysis > atscanatscan --uninstall