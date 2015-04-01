XPL SEARCH - Search Exploits/Vulnerabilities In Multiple Databases Online



XPL SEARCH is a multiplatform tool(Windows and Linux), which was developed in PHP with the aim of helping the hacker community to find exploits or 'vulnerabilities', using online databases.

Below is the list of databases which can be used in this release:

Exploit-DB

MIlw00rm

PacketStormSecurity

IntelligentExploit

IEDB

CVE

Siph0n





The tool offers several options, such as: