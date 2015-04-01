XPL SEARCH - Search Exploits/Vulnerabilities In Multiple Databases Online
XPL SEARCH is a multiplatform tool(Windows and Linux), which was developed in PHP with the aim of helping the hacker community to find exploits or 'vulnerabilities', using online databases.
Below is the list of databases which can be used in this release:
- Exploit-DB
- MIlw00rm
- PacketStormSecurity
- IntelligentExploit
- IEDB
- CVE
- Siph0n
The tool offers several options, such as:
- Search individual.
- Search with multiple words(list).
- Select which databases will be used for research.
- Filter to remove repeatable results.
- Blocking specific databases.
- Save log with the survey data.
- Save the exploits/vulnerabilities found.
- Use of proxy.
- Set the time that the databases have to answer.
- Conduct research just indicating the author's name.
- Disable display of the banner.
To use all the features as the tool provides, the following is recommended:
Dependencies necessary:
If you are unsure if the dependencies are installed, run the following command(Only for Linux):
- PHP Version(cli) 5.5.8 or higher
- php5-cli Lib
- cURL support Enabled
- php5-curl Lib
- cURL Version 7.40.0 or higher
- allow_url_fopen On
- Permission Writing & Reading
php "xpl search.php" --install-dependencieOr run in terminal:
sudo apt-get install php5 php5-cli php5-curl curl libcurl3
Usage:
php xpl_search.php [command] [term]Example:
php xpl_search.php --search WordPress
Screenshots:
