Toxy - Hackable HTTP Proxy for Resiliency Testing and Simulated Network Conditions



Toxy is a hackable HTTP proxy to simulate server failure scenarios, systems resiliency testing and unexpected network conditions, built for node.js. Toxy is a hackable HTTP proxy to simulate server failure scenarios, systems resiliency testing and unexpected network conditions, built for node.js.

It was mainly designed for failure resistance testing, when Toxy becomes particularly useful in order to cover fault tolerance and resiliency capabilities of a system, especially in disruption-tolerant networks and service-oriented architectures, where Toxy may act as MitM proxy among services in order to inject failure.





Toxy allows you to plug in poisons, optionally filtered by rules, which essentially can intercept and alter the HTTP flow as you need, performing multiple evil actions in the middle of that process, such as limiting the bandwidth, delaying network packets, injecting network jitter latency or replying with a custom error or status code. It operates only at L7 (application level).





It can be fluently used programmatically or via HTTP API. It was built on top of rocky, a full-featured middleware-oriented HTTP proxy, and it's also pluggable in connect/express as standard middleware.





Features:

Full-featured HTTP/S proxy (backed by rocky and HTTP -proxy)

Hackable and elegant programmatic API (inspired on connect/express)

Admin HTTP API for external management and dynamic configuration

Featured built-in router with nested configuration

Hierarchical and composable poisoning with rule-based filtering

Hierarchical middleware layer (both global and route scopes)

Easily augmentable via middleware (based on connect/express middleware)

Supports both incoming and outgoing traffic poisoning

Built-in poisons (bandwidth, error, abort, latency, slow read...)

Rule-based poisoning (probabilistic, HTTP method, headers, body...)

Supports third-party poisons and rules

Built-in balancer and traffic interceptor via middleware

Inherits API and features from rocky

Compatible with connect/express (and most of their middleware)

Able to run as standalone HTTP proxy





There're some other similar solutions like toxy in the market, but most of them do not provide a proper programmatic control and usually are not easy to hack, configure or are directly closed to extensibility.

Furthermore, the majority of those solutions only operates at TCP L3 level stack instead of providing high-level abstractions to cover common requirements in the specific domain and nature of the HTTP L7 protocol, like Toxy tries to provide.

Toxy brings a powerful hackable and extensible solution with a convenient abstraction, but without losing a proper low-level interface capabilities to deal with HTTP protocol primitives easily.

Toxy was designed based on the rules of composition, simplicity and extensibility. Via its built-in hierarchical domain specific middleware layer you can easily augment Toxy features to your own needs.





Concepts: