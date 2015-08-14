REXT is a toolkit for easy creation and usage of various python scripts that work with embedded devices.

Git clone REXT repository (this is the recommended way if you wish for REXT update command to work)

or download REXT

$ pip install requests $ pip install paramiko $ pip install beautifulsoup4

$ sudo apt-get install python3-requests $ sudo apt-get install python3-paramiko $ sudo apt-get install python3-bs4

Running REXT

$ python3 rext.py

Usage:

REXT:Router EXploitation Toolkit Author:Ján Trenčanský Email:jan.trencansky(at)gmail.com Twitter:@j91321 Version:0.0 License:GNU GPL v3 ================================ >

>help Documented commands (type help <topic>): ======================================== exit help load show unload update >help update Help: update REXT functionality Usage: update <argument> Available arguments: no argument update REXT using git oui update MAC vendor database force do git reset --hard and update >

decryptors/zyxel/>show rom-0_decrypt decryptors/zyxel/>

You can press tab to autocomplete your command or tab tab to show available options. E.g. command load tab-tab will print all available modules disregarding your current path.

misc/>load decryptors/draytek/vigor_config_old decryptors/draytek/vigor_fw_decompress decryptors/zyxel/rom-0_decrypt exploits/linksys/ea6100_auth_bypass exploits/netgear/n300_auth_bypass exploits/zyxel/rom-0 harvesters/airlive/WT2000ARM misc/accton/switch_backdoor_gen misc/adb/a1_default_wpa_key misc/adb/alice_cpe_backdoor misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps misc/arris/tm602a_password_day misc/belkin/mac2wps misc/cobham/admin_reset_code misc/draytek/vigor_master_key misc/huawei/hg520_mac2wep misc/huawei/hg8245_mac2wpa misc/pirelli/drg_a255_mac2wpa misc/sagem/fast_telnet_password misc/sitecom/wlr-400X_mac2wpa misc/vodafone/easybox_wpa2_keygen scanners/allegrosoft/misfortune_cookie misc/>load

You can use load command to start a specific module of REXT. When loading module not just changing directory new sub-console is actually created. You can see that by typing help command. The list of available commands changed. REXT modules always follow the same convention for paths type/vendor/module.

misc/>load misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>help Documented commands (type help <topic>): ======================================== exit help mac run set misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>

misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>info Name:ARRIS DG860A WPS PIN Generator File:dg860a_mac2wps.py Author:Ján Trenčanský License: GNU GPL v3 Created: 23.7.2015 Description: Generates WPS pin for Arris DG860A router based on mac Based on: Work of Justin Oberdorf https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/123631/ARRIS-DG860A-WPS-PIN-Generator.html Options: Name Description mac MAC address used as input for WPS pin generation misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>

Here you can use command mac to print current MAC address or use the command set to set new MAC address. After you are done with the configuration of module properties you can execute it with run command (this applies for all modules disregarding of their type). Some basic validations are in place that will prevent you in setting incorrect values.

misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>mac 00:00:00:00:00 misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>set mac 11:22:33:44:55 Error: please provide valid MAC address misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>set mac 00:50:56:C0:00:08 MAC set to: 00:50:56:C0:00:08 (VMware, Inc.) misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>run Success: WPS PIN: 62175401





Now that the module was executed you may wish to load different module. You can do this by typing back command. This command will exit only the current module and return you to the main REXT console. If you type exit it will exit REXT.

You can use unload command to get to REXT root directory. But this is not necessary since load command works with absolute paths you can use.

misc/arris/dg860a_mac2wps>back misc/arris/>unload >show exploits misc harvesters scanners decryptors >exit Bye!

