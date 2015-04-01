InfernalWireless - Automated Wireless Hacking Tool

InfernalWireless is a Python-based automated wireless hacking tool.

Usage:

python InfernalWireless.py

Features:

  • GUI Wireless security assessment SUIT
  • WPA2 hacking
  • WEP Hacking
  • WPA2 Enterprise hacking
  • Wireless Social Engineering
  • SSL Strip
  • Report generation
  • PDF Report
  • HTML Report
  • Note taking function
  • Data is saved into Database
  • Network mapping
  • MiTM
  • Probe Request
  • Menu to retrieve logs
  • BeeF XSS framework Integration
  • HTTP Traffic View within the tool


Download InfernalWireless

