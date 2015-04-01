InfernalWireless - Automated Wireless Hacking Tool
InfernalWireless is a Python-based automated wireless hacking tool.
Usage:
python InfernalWireless.py
Features:
- GUI Wireless security assessment SUIT
- WPA2 hacking
- WEP Hacking
- WPA2 Enterprise hacking
- Wireless Social Engineering
- SSL Strip
- Report generation
- PDF Report
- HTML Report
- Note taking function
- Data is saved into Database
- Network mapping
- MiTM
- Probe Request
- Menu to retrieve logs
- BeeF XSS framework Integration
- HTTP Traffic View within the tool
You might also like:
- ASLR Process Scanner - Tool For Identifying ASLR Enabled Processes
- Dexter - Online Tool For Analysing Android Applications
- DEFCON: World's Largest Hacking Conference (Documentary Film)
- Browser Password Dump - Command-line Tool For Recovering Website Login Details
- XSSF - Cross-Site Scripting Framework
- Hashcat - An Advanced Password Cracking Tool
- PunkSPIDER - Web Application Vulnerability Search Engine
- Capsa - Tool For Analyzing Network Traffic
- Chrome Autofill Viewer - Tool For Viewing, Recovering, and Deleting Autocomplete Data From Google Chrome
- Hackers Wanted (Documentary Film)
- DotDotPwn - Directory Traversal Fuzzer
- OSForensics - Tool For Extracting Forensic Data From Computers
- Snort - OpenSource Network Intrusion Detection Tool
- Weevely - Weaponized Web Shell
- Pentoo - Gentoo-Based Linux Distribution For Penetration Testers
- evasi0n - Jailbreak Tool For iOS 6, 7 Devices
- SSLyze - Tool For Analysing SSL/TLS Configurations
- Advanced Windows Service Manager - Tool For Analyzing Windows Services
- WhatWeb - An Advanced Website Fingerprinter
Post a Comment