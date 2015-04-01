Hsecscan - A Security Scanner for HTTP Response Headers
Hsecscan is a Python-based security scanner for HTTP response headers.
InstallYou can download the latest version clicking here or clone the repository with the command below.
$ git clone https://github.com/riramar/hsecscan.git master
Usage
$ ./hsecscan.py usage: hsecscan.py [-h] [-P] [-p] [-H Header] [-u URL] [-R] [-i] [-U User-Agent] [-D DBFILE] [-d 'POST data'] [-x PROXY] [-a] A security scanner for HTTP response headers. optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -P, --database Print the entire response headers database. -p, --headers Print only the enabled response headers from database. -H Header, --header Header Print details for a specific Header (example: Strict- Transport-Security). -u URL, --URL URL The URL to be scanned. -R, --redirect Print redirect headers. -i, --insecure Disable certificate verification. -U User-Agent, --useragent User-Agent Set the User-Agent request header (default: hsecscan). -D DBFILE, --dbfile DBFILE Set the database file (default: hsecscan.db). -d 'POST data', --postdata 'POST data' Set the POST data (between single quotes) otherwise will be a GET (example: '{ "q":"query string", "foo":"bar" }'). -x PROXY, --proxy PROXY Set the proxy server (example: 192.168.1.1:8080). -a, --all Print details for all response headers. Good for check the related RFC.
