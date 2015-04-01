GPing - Ping, But with a Graph

GPing - Ping, But with a Graph

GPing is a Python-based ping utility with a graph.


Installation

If you're using Linux you can install gping using snap:
sudo snap install gping && sudo snap connect gping:network-observe
Then just execute as usual using the gping command.

Using pip:
Created/tested with Python 3.4 and 2.7.
pip3 install pinggraph

Tested on Windows, Ubuntu and OS X. After installation just run:
gping [yourhost]
If you don't give a host then it pings google.


Download GPing

