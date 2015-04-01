GPing - Ping, But with a Graph

Installation

If you're using Linux you can install gping using snap:

sudo snap install gping && sudo snap connect gping:network-observe

pip3 install pinggraph

gping [yourhost]

GPing is a Python-based ping utility with a graph.Then just execute as usual using thecommand.Created/tested with Python 3.4 and 2.7.Tested on Windows, Ubuntu and OS X. After installation just run:If you don't give a host then it pings google.