Bluto - DNS Recon, Brute Forcer, DNS Zone Transfer, DNS Wild Card Checks, DNS Wild Card Brute Forcer, Email Enumeration, Staff Enumeration, and Compromised Account Checking

Bluto is a Python-based DNS analysis tool.

The target domain is queried for MX and NS records. Sub-domains are passively gathered via NetCraft. The target domain NS records are each queried for potential Zone Transfers. If none of them gives up their spinach, Bluto will attempt to identify if SubDomain Wild Cards are being used. If they are not Bluto will brute force subdomains using parallel sub-processing on the top 20000 of the 'The Alexa Top 1 Million subdomains' If Wild Cards are in place, Bluto will still Brute Force SubDomains but using a different technique which takes roughly 4 x longer. NetCraft results are then presented individually and are then compared to the brute force results, any duplications are removed and particularly interesting results are highlighted.

Bluto now does email address enumeration based on the target domain, currently using Bing and Google search engines plus gathering data from the Email Hunter service and LinkedIn. https://haveibeenpwned.com/ is then used to identify if any email addresses have been compromised. Previously Bluto produced a 'Evidence Report' on the screen, this has now been moved off screen and into an HTML report.

Search engine queries are configured in such a way to use a random User-Agent: on each request and does a country look up to select the fastest Google server in relation to your egress address. Each request closes the connection in an attempt to further avoid captchas, however, excessive lookups will result in captchas (Bluto will warn you if any are identified).

Bluto requires various other dependencies. So to make things as easy as possible, pip is used for the installation. This does mean you will need to have pip installed prior to attempting the Bluto install.

Bluto now takes command line arguments at launch, the new options are as follows;
-e		This uses a very large subdomain list for bruting.
-api	        You can supply your email hunter api key here to gather a considerably 
                larger amount of email addresses.
-d		Used to specify the target domain on the commandline.
-t		Used to set a timeout value in seconds. Default is 10

Examples: (feel free to use this EmailHunter API Key until it is removed)
bluto -api 2b0ab19df982a783877a6b59b982fdba4b6c3669
bluto -e
bluto -api 2b0ab19df982a783877a6b59b982fdba4b6c3669 -e
bluto -d example.com -api 2b0ab19df982a783877a6b59b982fdba4b6c3669 -e

Pip Install Instructions

Note: To test if pip is already installed execute.
pip -V

Mac and Kali users can simply use the following command to download and install pip.
curl https://bootstrap.pypa.io/get-pip.py -o - | python

Bluto Install Instructions

Once pip has successfully downloaded and installed, we can install Bluto:
sudo pip install bluto
You should now be able to execute 'bluto' from any working directory in any terminal.
bluto

Upgrade Instructions

The upgrade process is as simple as;
sudo pip install bluto --upgrade

Install From Dev Branch

To install from the latest development branch (maybe unstable);
sudo pip uninstall bluto
sudo pip install git+git://github.com/darryllane/Bluto@dev


