Wifresti - Find Your Wireless Network Password from Windows, Linux, and Mac OS
Wifresti is a Python-based WiFi password recovery tool, compatible with Windows, and Unix systems (Linux, Mac OS).
Requirements:
- An operating system (tested on Ubuntu, Windows 10,8,7)
- Python 2.7
Instalation:
- sudo su
- git clone https://github.com/LionSec/wifresti.git && cp wifresti/wifresti.py /usr/bin/wifresti && chmod +x /usr/bin/wifresti
- sudo wifresti
