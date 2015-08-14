SubDomain Analyzer - Domain Information Gathering Tool
SubDomain Analyzer is a Python-based tool that allows you to gather detailed information about a selected domain.
It gathers data from a domain by following these steps:
- Trying to get the zone transfer file.
- Gathers all information from DNS records.
- Analyzing the DNS records (Analyzing all IP's addresses from DNS records and test class C range from IP address (Example: 127.0.0.1/24) and getting all data that containing the domain being analyzed).
- Tests subdomains using the dictionary attack.
Requirements:
Linux Installation:
- sudo apt-get install python-dev python-pip
- sudo pip install -r requirements.txt
- easy_install prettytable
MacOSx Installation:
- Install Xcode Command Line Tools (AppStore)
- sudo easy_install pip, prettytable
- sudo pip install -r requirements.txt
Windows Installation:
- Install dnspython
- Install gevent
- Install prettytable
- Open Command Prompt(cmd) as Administrator -> Goto python folder -> Scripts (cd c:\Python27\Scripts)
- pip install -r (Full Path To requirements.txt)
- easy_install prettytable
Examples:
- Analyzing example.com domain:
subdomain-analyzer.py example.com
- Analyzing example.com domain, save the records on log file by name log.txt, works with 100 threads and use by another dictionary file by name another-file.txt:
subdomain-analyzer.py example.com --output log.txt --threads 100 --sub-domain-list another-file.txt
- Analyzing example.com domain, save the records on log file by name log.txt and append a new sub-domains to sub-domains list file:
subdomain-analyzer.py example.com -o log.txt --sub-domain-list
