SubDomain Analyzer - Domain Information Gathering Tool



SubDomain Analyzer is a Python-based tool that allows you to gather detailed information about a selected domain.

It gathers data from a domain by following these steps:

Trying to get the zone transfer file.

Gathers all information from DNS records.

Analyzing the DNS records (Analyzing all IP's addresses from DNS records and test class C range from IP address (Example: 127.0.0.1/24) and getting all data that containing the domain being analyzed).

Tests subdomains using the dictionary attack.





Requirements:

Linux Installation:

sudo apt-get install python-dev python-pip sudo pip install -r requirements.txt easy_install prettytable

Install Xcode Command Line Tools (AppStore) sudo easy_install pip, prettytable sudo pip install -r requirements.txt

Install dnspython Install gevent Install prettytable Open Command Prompt(cmd) as Administrator -> Goto python folder -> Scripts (cd c:\Python27\Scripts) pip install -r (Full Path To requirements.txt) easy_install prettytable

Examples:

Analyzing example.com domain:

subdomain-analyzer.py example.com





Analyzing example.com domain, save the records on log file by name log.txt, works with 100 threads and use by another dictionary file by name another-file.txt:

subdomain-analyzer.py example.com --output log.txt --threads 100 --sub-domain-list another-file.txt

Analyzing example.com domain, save the records on log file by name log.txt and append a new sub-domains to sub-domains list file: