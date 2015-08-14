SPF - SpeedPhishing Framework

SPF (SpeedPhish Framework) is a python tool designed to allow for quick recon and deployment of simple social engineering phishing exercises.

Requirements:

  • dnspython
  • twisted
  • PhantomJS

Installation:

pip install dnspython
pip install pycrypto

apt-get install python-twisted-web
apt-get install phantomjs

git clone --recursive https://github.com/tatanus/SPF.git


Usage:

usage: spf.py [-h] [-f ] [-C ] [--all] [--test] [-e]
              [-g] [-s] [--simulate] [-w] [-W] [-d ]
              [-c ] [--ip ] [-v] [-y]

optional arguments:
  -h, --help           show this help message and exit
  -d           domain name to phish
  -c   name of company to phish
  --ip     IP of webserver defaults to [192.168.1.124]
  -v, --verbosity      increase output verbosity

input files:
  -f         file containing list of email addresses
  -C       config file

enable flags:
  --all                enable ALL flags... same as (-e -g -s -w)
  --test               enable all flags EXCEPT sending of emails... same as
                       (-e -g --simulate -w -y -v -v)
  -e                   enable external tool utilization
  -g                   enable automated gathering of email targets
  -s                   enable automated sending of phishing emails to targets
  --simulate           simulate the sending of phishing emails to targets
  -w                   enable generation of phishing web sites
  -W                   leave web server running after termination of spf.py

misc:
  -y                   automatically answer yes to all questions

Execution: 
cd spf
python spf.py --test -d example.com
or to just test the websites:
cd spf
python web.py default.cfg






Download SPF

