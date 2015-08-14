SPF - SpeedPhishing Framework
SPF (SpeedPhish Framework) is a python tool designed to allow for quick recon and deployment of simple social engineering phishing exercises.
Requirements:
- dnspython
- twisted
- PhantomJS
Installation:
pip install dnspython pip install pycrypto apt-get install python-twisted-web apt-get install phantomjs git clone --recursive https://github.com/tatanus/SPF.git
Usage:
usage: spf.py [-h] [-f
] [-C
] [--all] [--test] [-e] [-g] [-s] [--simulate] [-w] [-W] [-d ] [-c ] [--ip ] [-v] [-y] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -d domain name to phish -c name of company to phish --ip IP of webserver defaults to [192.168.1.124] -v, --verbosity increase output verbosity input files: -f
file containing list of email addresses -C
config file enable flags: --all enable ALL flags... same as (-e -g -s -w) --test enable all flags EXCEPT sending of emails... same as (-e -g --simulate -w -y -v -v) -e enable external tool utilization -g enable automated gathering of email targets -s enable automated sending of phishing emails to targets --simulate simulate the sending of phishing emails to targets -w enable generation of phishing web sites -W leave web server running after termination of spf.py misc: -y automatically answer yes to all questions
Execution:
cd spf python spf.py --test -d example.comor to just test the websites:
cd spf python web.py default.cfg
