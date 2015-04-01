Sn1per - Automated Pentest Recon Scanner

Features:

Automatically collects basic recon (ie. whois, ping, DNS, etc.)

Automatically launches Google hacking queries against a target domain

Automatically enumerates open ports via NMap port scanning

Automatically brute forces sub-domains, gathers DNS info and checks for zone transfers

Automatically checks for sub-domain hijacking

Automatically runs targeted NMap scripts against open ports

Automatically runs targeted Metasploit scan and exploit modules

Automatically scans all web applications for common vulnerabilities

Automatically brute forces ALL open services

Automatically test for anonymous FTP access

Automatically runs WPScan, Arachni and Nikto for all web services

Automatically enumerates NFS shares

Automatically test for anonymous LDAP access

Automatically enumerate SSL/TLS ciphers, protocols and vulnerabilities

Automatically enumerate SNMP community strings, services and users

Automatically list SMB users and shares, check for NULL sessions and exploit MS08-067

Automatically exploit vulnerable JBoss, Java RMI and Tomcat servers

Automatically tests for open X11 servers

Auto-pwn added for Metasploitable, ShellShock, MS08-067, Default Tomcat Creds

Performs high-level enumeration of multiple hosts and subnets

Automatically integrates with Metasploit Pro, MSFConsole and Zenmap for reporting

Automatically gathers screenshots of all websites

Create individual workspaces to store all scan output

Kali Linux Install:

./install.sh

Docker Install:

$ docker pull menzo/sn1per-docker $ docker run --rm -ti menzo/sn1per-docker sniper menzo.io

Usage:

sniper <target> <report> sniper <target> stealth <report> sniper <CIDR> discover sniper <target> port <portnum> sniper <target> fullportonly <portnum> sniper <target> web <report> sniper <target> webporthttp <port> sniper <target> webporthttps <port> sniper <target> nobrute <report> sniper <targets.txt> airstrike <report> sniper <targets.txt> nuke <report> sniper loot sniper update

Modes:

REPORT: Outputs all results to text in the loot directory for later reference. To enable reporting, append 'report' to any sniper mode or command.

Outputs all results to text in the loot directory for later reference. To enable reporting, append 'report' to any sniper mode or command. STEALTH: Quickly enumerate single targets using mostly non-intrusive scans to avoid WAF/IPS blocking

Quickly enumerate single targets using mostly non-intrusive scans to avoid WAF/IPS blocking DISCOVER: Parses all hosts on a subnet/CIDR (ie. 192.168.0.0/16) and initiates a sniper scan against each host. Useful for internal network scans.

Parses all hosts on a subnet/CIDR (ie. 192.168.0.0/16) and initiates a sniper scan against each host. Useful for internal network scans. PORT: Scans a specific port for vulnerabilities. Reporting is not currently available in this mode.

Scans a specific port for vulnerabilities. Reporting is not currently available in this mode. FULLPORTONLY: Performs a full detailed port scan and saves results to XML.

Performs a full detailed port scan and saves results to XML. WEB: Adds full automatic web application scans to the results (port 80/tcp & 443/tcp only). Ideal for web applications but may increase scan time significantly.

Adds full automatic web application scans to the results (port 80/tcp & 443/tcp only). Ideal for web applications but may increase scan time significantly. WEBPORTHTTP: Launches a full HTTP web application scan against a specific host and port.

Launches a full HTTP web application scan against a specific host and port. WEBPORTHTTPS: Launches a full HTTPS web application scan against a specific host and port.

Launches a full HTTPS web application scan against a specific host and port. NOBRUTE: Launches a full scan against a target host/domain without brute forcing services.

Launches a full scan against a target host/domain without brute forcing services. AIRSTRIKE: Quickly enumerates open ports/services on multiple hosts and performs basic fingerprinting. To use, specify the full location of the file which contains all hosts, IP's that need to be scanned and run ./sn1per /full/path/to/targets.txt airstrike to begin scanning.

Quickly enumerates open ports/services on multiple hosts and performs basic fingerprinting. To use, specify the full location of the file which contains all hosts, IP's that need to be scanned and run ./sn1per /full/path/to/targets.txt airstrike to begin scanning. NUKE: Launch full audit of multiple hosts specified in text file of choice. Usage example: ./sniper /pentest/loot/targets.txt nuke.

Launch full audit of multiple hosts specified in text file of choice. Usage example: ./sniper /pentest/loot/targets.txt nuke. LOOT: Automatically organizes and displays loot folder in your browser and opens Metasploit Pro and Zenmap GUI with all port scan results. To run, type 'sniper loot'.

Automatically organizes and displays loot folder in your browser and opens Metasploit Pro and Zenmap GUI with all port scan results. To run, type 'sniper loot'. UPDATE: Checks for updates and upgrades all components used by sniper.

