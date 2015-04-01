Sn1per - Automated Pentest Recon Scanner

11:45 PM , , , , ,
Sn1per - Automated Pentest Recon Scanner

Sn1per is an automated scanner that can be used during a penetration test to enumerate and scan for vulnerabilities.

Features:

  • Automatically collects basic recon (ie. whois, ping, DNS, etc.)
  • Automatically launches Google hacking queries against a target domain
  • Automatically enumerates open ports via NMap port scanning
  • Automatically brute forces sub-domains, gathers DNS info and checks for zone transfers
  • Automatically checks for sub-domain hijacking
  • Automatically runs targeted NMap scripts against open ports
  • Automatically runs targeted Metasploit scan and exploit modules
  • Automatically scans all web applications for common vulnerabilities
  • Automatically brute forces ALL open services
  • Automatically test for anonymous FTP access
  • Automatically runs WPScan, Arachni and Nikto for all web services
  • Automatically enumerates NFS shares
  • Automatically test for anonymous LDAP access
  • Automatically enumerate SSL/TLS ciphers, protocols and vulnerabilities
  • Automatically enumerate SNMP community strings, services and users
  • Automatically list SMB users and shares, check for NULL sessions and exploit MS08-067
  • Automatically exploit vulnerable JBoss, Java RMI and Tomcat servers
  • Automatically tests for open X11 servers
  • Auto-pwn added for Metasploitable, ShellShock, MS08-067, Default Tomcat Creds
  • Performs high-level enumeration of multiple hosts and subnets
  • Automatically integrates with Metasploit Pro, MSFConsole and Zenmap for reporting
  • Automatically gathers screenshots of all websites
  • Create individual workspaces to store all scan output

Kali Linux Install:

./install.sh

Docker Install:


Docker Build: https://hub.docker.com/r/menzo/sn1per-docker/builds/bqez3h7hwfun4odgd2axvn4/

Example usage: 
$ docker pull menzo/sn1per-docker
$ docker run --rm -ti menzo/sn1per-docker sniper menzo.io

Usage:

sniper <target> <report>
sniper <target> stealth <report>
sniper <CIDR> discover
sniper <target> port <portnum>
sniper <target> fullportonly <portnum>
sniper <target> web <report>

sniper <target> webporthttp <port>
sniper <target> webporthttps <port>
sniper <target> nobrute <report>
sniper <targets.txt> airstrike <report>
sniper <targets.txt> nuke <report>
sniper loot
sniper update

Modes:

  • REPORT: Outputs all results to text in the loot directory for later reference. To enable reporting, append 'report' to any sniper mode or command.
  • STEALTH: Quickly enumerate single targets using mostly non-intrusive scans to avoid WAF/IPS blocking
  • DISCOVER: Parses all hosts on a subnet/CIDR (ie. 192.168.0.0/16) and initiates a sniper scan against each host. Useful for internal network scans.
  • PORT: Scans a specific port for vulnerabilities. Reporting is not currently available in this mode.
  • FULLPORTONLY: Performs a full detailed port scan and saves results to XML.
  • WEB: Adds full automatic web application scans to the results (port 80/tcp & 443/tcp only). Ideal for web applications but may increase scan time significantly.
  • WEBPORTHTTP: Launches a full HTTP web application scan against a specific host and port.
  • WEBPORTHTTPS: Launches a full HTTPS web application scan against a specific host and port.
  • NOBRUTE: Launches a full scan against a target host/domain without brute forcing services.
  • AIRSTRIKE: Quickly enumerates open ports/services on multiple hosts and performs basic fingerprinting. To use, specify the full location of the file which contains all hosts, IP's that need to be scanned and run ./sn1per /full/path/to/targets.txt airstrike to begin scanning.
  • NUKE: Launch full audit of multiple hosts specified in text file of choice. Usage example: ./sniper /pentest/loot/targets.txt nuke.
  • LOOT: Automatically organizes and displays loot folder in your browser and opens Metasploit Pro and Zenmap GUI with all port scan results. To run, type 'sniper loot'.
  • UPDATE: Checks for updates and upgrades all components used by sniper.



Download Sn1per

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.