Sn1per - Automated Pentest Recon Scanner
Sn1per is an automated scanner that can be used during a penetration test to enumerate and scan for vulnerabilities.
Features:
- Automatically collects basic recon (ie. whois, ping, DNS, etc.)
- Automatically launches Google hacking queries against a target domain
- Automatically enumerates open ports via NMap port scanning
- Automatically brute forces sub-domains, gathers DNS info and checks for zone transfers
- Automatically checks for sub-domain hijacking
- Automatically runs targeted NMap scripts against open ports
- Automatically runs targeted Metasploit scan and exploit modules
- Automatically scans all web applications for common vulnerabilities
- Automatically brute forces ALL open services
- Automatically test for anonymous FTP access
- Automatically runs WPScan, Arachni and Nikto for all web services
- Automatically enumerates NFS shares
- Automatically test for anonymous LDAP access
- Automatically enumerate SSL/TLS ciphers, protocols and vulnerabilities
- Automatically enumerate SNMP community strings, services and users
- Automatically list SMB users and shares, check for NULL sessions and exploit MS08-067
- Automatically exploit vulnerable JBoss, Java RMI and Tomcat servers
- Automatically tests for open X11 servers
- Auto-pwn added for Metasploitable, ShellShock, MS08-067, Default Tomcat Creds
- Performs high-level enumeration of multiple hosts and subnets
- Automatically integrates with Metasploit Pro, MSFConsole and Zenmap for reporting
- Automatically gathers screenshots of all websites
- Create individual workspaces to store all scan output
Kali Linux Install:
./install.sh
Docker Install:
Docker Install: https://github.com/menzow/sn1per-docker
Docker Build: https://hub.docker.com/r/menzo/sn1per-docker/builds/bqez3h7hwfun4odgd2axvn4/
Example usage:
$ docker pull menzo/sn1per-docker $ docker run --rm -ti menzo/sn1per-docker sniper menzo.io
Usage:
sniper <target> <report> sniper <target> stealth <report> sniper <CIDR> discover sniper <target> port <portnum> sniper <target> fullportonly <portnum> sniper <target> web <report> sniper <target> webporthttp <port> sniper <target> webporthttps <port> sniper <target> nobrute <report> sniper <targets.txt> airstrike <report> sniper <targets.txt> nuke <report> sniper loot sniper update
Modes:
- REPORT: Outputs all results to text in the loot directory for later reference. To enable reporting, append 'report' to any sniper mode or command.
- STEALTH: Quickly enumerate single targets using mostly non-intrusive scans to avoid WAF/IPS blocking
- DISCOVER: Parses all hosts on a subnet/CIDR (ie. 192.168.0.0/16) and initiates a sniper scan against each host. Useful for internal network scans.
- PORT: Scans a specific port for vulnerabilities. Reporting is not currently available in this mode.
- FULLPORTONLY: Performs a full detailed port scan and saves results to XML.
- WEB: Adds full automatic web application scans to the results (port 80/tcp & 443/tcp only). Ideal for web applications but may increase scan time significantly.
- WEBPORTHTTP: Launches a full HTTP web application scan against a specific host and port.
- WEBPORTHTTPS: Launches a full HTTPS web application scan against a specific host and port.
- NOBRUTE: Launches a full scan against a target host/domain without brute forcing services.
- AIRSTRIKE: Quickly enumerates open ports/services on multiple hosts and performs basic fingerprinting. To use, specify the full location of the file which contains all hosts, IP's that need to be scanned and run ./sn1per /full/path/to/targets.txt airstrike to begin scanning.
- NUKE: Launch full audit of multiple hosts specified in text file of choice. Usage example: ./sniper /pentest/loot/targets.txt nuke.
- LOOT: Automatically organizes and displays loot folder in your browser and opens Metasploit Pro and Zenmap GUI with all port scan results. To run, type 'sniper loot'.
- UPDATE: Checks for updates and upgrades all components used by sniper.
