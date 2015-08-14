PortDog - Network Anomaly Detector



PortDog is a network anomaly detector aimed to detect port scanning techniques. It is entirely written in python and has an easy-to-use interface.

Note: It was tested on Ubuntu 15. But it is not working on Windows OS, due to problems with capturing RAW packets.















It is using Raw packets for analysis. For this reason, please ensure that you have run this script from a privileged session.

Usage:

sudo python portdog.py -t time_for_sniff_in_minutes



For example, if you want to detect for 5 minutes, use:

sudo python portdog.py -t 5





For infinite detection, use:

sudo python portdog.py -t 0



